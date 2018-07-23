Quad-City Times Bix 7

Number of entries

1975 — 84

1976 — 114

1977 — 277

1978 — 556

1979 — 800

1980 — 1,500

1981 — 2,500

1982 — 4,100

1983 — 5,620

1984 — 6,750

1985 — 7,174

1986 — 9,325

1987 — 12,375

1988 — 12,425

1989 — 15,639

1990 — 16,521

1991 — 18,124

1992 — 18,246

1993 — 16,859

1994 — 20,097

1995 — 18,354

1996 — 18,108

1997 — 18,388

1998 — 22,143 (5,000 in Jr. Bix 7)

1999 — 23,182 (3,065 in Jr. Bix 7)

2000 — 18,523 (3,512 in Jr. Bix 7)

2001 — 18,958 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)

2002 — 19,658 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)

2003 — 19,852 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)

2004 — 20,127 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)

2005 — 20,211 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)

2006 — 19,397 (3,380 in Jr. Bix 7)

2007 — 18,499 (3,497 in Jr. Bix 7)

2008 — 16,795 (3,084 in Jr. Bix 7)

2009 — 18,335 (3,098 in Jr. Bix 7)

2010 — 17,598 (2,490 in Jr. Bix 7)

2011 — 18,057 (3,119 in Jr. Bix 7)

2012 — 18,138 (3,425 in Jr. Bix 7)

2013 — 18,244 (3,233 in Jr. Bix 7)

2014 — 18,949 (3,277 in Jr. Bix 7)

2015 — 17,293 (3,231 in Jr. Bix 7)

2016 — 17,111 (2,831 in Jr. Bix 7)

2017 — 16,446 (2,667 in Jr. Bix 7)

Men's winners

1975 — Lucian Rosa, 34:33

1976 — Dan Copper, 36:47

1977 — Kevin McDonald, 36:50

1978 — John Lodwick, 34:56

1979 — Gregg Newell, 35:40

1980 — Bill Rodgers, 33:58

1981 — Bill Rodgers, 33:26

1982 — Rob de Castella, 32:21

1983 — Joseph Nzau, 33:10

1984 — Ashley Johnson, 33:02

1985 — Mark Curp, 32:54

1986 — Geoff Smith, 33:16

1987 — Joseph Nzau, 33:24

1988 — Mark Curp, 33:22

1989 — Marc Nenow, 32:17

1990 — Steve Kogo, 32:47

1991 — Ken Martin, 32:21

1992 — Alejandro Cruz, 32:21

1993 — Thomas Osano, 32:10

1994 — Benson Masya, 31:56

1995 — Phillimon Hanneck, 32:08

1996 — Peter Githuka, 32:05

1997 — Khalid Khannouchi, 32:54

1998 — John Korir, 31:51.9

1999 — John Korir, 32:59

2000 — Mark Yatich, 32:31

2001 — John Korir, 32:24

2002 — Meb Keflezighi, 32:36

2003 — John Korir, 32:34

2004 — John Korir, 32:36

2005 — Gilbert Okari, 32:24

2006 — Lawrence Kiprotich, 32:13

2007 — Duncan Kibet, 32:15

2008 — Edward Muge, 32:16

2009 — Meb Keflezighi, 32:25

2010 — Ryan Hall, 32:55

2011 — Silas Kipruto, 32:36

2012 — Silas Kipruto, 32:31

2013 — Leonard Korir, 32:15

2014 — Sean Quigley, 33:28

2015 — Leonard Korir, 33:06

2016 — Silas Kipruto, 33:03

2017 — Sam Chelanga, 32:52

Women's winners

1975 — Kim Merritt, 41:04

1976 — Kim Merritt, 41:33

1977 — Lynn Schmidt, 42:45

1978 — Kathy Loper, 45:38

1979 — Ilene Kimsey, 46:25

1980 — Peggy Schott, 43:59

1981 — Bev Roland-Miller, 41:26

1982 — Ellen Hart, 38:42

1983 — Joan Benoit, 37:26

1984 — Kellie Cathey, 38:04

1985 — Joan Samuelson, 37:38

1986 — Joan Samuelson, 37:56

1987 — Francie Larrieu Smith, 38:10

1988 — Joan Samuelson, 37:59

1989 — Erin Baker, 36:35

1990 — Maria Trujillo, 37:58

1991 — Uta Pippig, 37:04

1992 — Olga Markova, 36:48

1993 — Uta Pippig, 36:27

1994 — Tegla Loroupe, 36:02

1995 — Anne Hare, 37:33

1996 — Hellen Kimaiyo, 36:18

1997 — Colleen De Reuck, 37:34

1998 — Colleen De Reuck, 36:38

1999 — Catherine Ndereba, 37:30

2000 — Colleen De Reuck, 36:42

2001 — Catherine Ndereba, 37:05

2002 — Colleen De Reuck, 37:44

2003 — Catherine Ndereba, 37:12

2004 — Susan Chepkemei, 35:24

2005 — Nuta Olaru, 36:53

2006 — Susan Chepkemei, 37:35

2007 — Wude Ayalew, 36:57

2008 — Edith Masai, 37:20

2009 — Molly Huddle, 37:39

2010 — Lisa Koll, 37:52

2011 — Caroline Rotich, 36:42

2012 — Margaret Muriuki, 36:17

2013 — Sule Utura, 36:34

2014 — Molly Huddle, 36:14

2015 — Cynthia Limo, 36:57

2016 — Mary Keitany, 35:20

2017 — Aliphine Tuliamuk, 36:30

Top times

Men’s open

1. John Korir, 1998, 31:51.99

2. Mark Yatich, 1998, 31:52

3. Benson Masya, 1994, 31:56

4. Ondoro Osoro, 1998, 32:00

5. Peter Githuka, 1996, 32:05

6. Phillimon Hanneck, 1995, 32:08

7. Thomas Osano, 1993, 32:10

(tie) Lazarus Nyakeraka, 1994, 32:10

9. Simon Morolong, 1995, 32:11

10. Lawrence Kiprotich, 2006, 32:13

11. Duncan Kibet, 2007, 32:15

(tie) Leonard Korir, 2013, 32:15

13. Edward Muge, 2008, 32:16

14. Marc Nenow, 1989, 32:17

(tie) Daniel Kihara, 1996, 32:17

16. Hezron Otwori, 1998, 32:18

17. Sammy Lelei, 1993, 32:19

(tie) Evans Cheriuyot, 2006, 32:19

(tie) Silas Kipruto, 2013, 32:19

20. Thomas Nyariki, 2007, 32:20

21. Alejandro Cruz, 1992, 32:21

(tie) Ken Martin, 1991, 32:21

(tie) Rob de Castella, 1982*, 32:21

24. Martin Pitayo, 1992, 32:22

(tie) Lazarus Nyakeraka, 1996, 32:22

(tie) German Silva, 1994, 32:22

(tie) Karim El Mabchour, 2007, 32:22

28. Steve Kogo, 1991, 32:23

29. John Korir, 2001, 32:24

(tie) Gilbert Okari, 2005, 32:24

31. Arturo Barrios, 1994, 32:25

(tie), Maregu Zewdie, 2008, 32:25

(tie) Meb Keflezighi, 2009, 32:25

34. Alejandro Cruz, 1991, 32:26

(tie) Phillimon Hanneck, 1996, 32:26

(tie) Meb Keflezighi, 2007, 32:26

37. Abel Kirui, 2008, 32:28

38. Godfrey Kiprotich, 1992, 32:29

(tie) James Koskei, 2001, 32:29

40. Sammy Lelei, 1992, 32:30

41. Mark Yatich, 2000, 32:31

(tie) Gilbert Okari, 2001, 32:31

(tie) Silas Kipruto, 2012, 32:31

44. Brian Sheriff, 1989, 32:32

45. Armando Quintanilla, 1998, 32:32

46. Steve Spence, 1989, 32:33

(tie) Lazarus Nyakeraka, 2000, 32:33

48. Joseph Kimani, 1996, 32:34

(tie) John Korir, 2003, 32:34

(tie) Gilbert Okari, 2006, 32:34

(tie) Allan Kiprono, 2012, 32:34

Women’s open

1. Mary Keitany, 2016, 35:18

2. Caroline Chepkoech, 2016, 35:20

3. Susan Chepkemei, 2004, 35:24

4. Constantina Tomescu-Dita, 2004, 35:36

5. Tegla Loroupe, 1994, 36:02

6. Molly Huddle, 2014, 36:13

7. Olga Appell, 1994, 36:15

8. Margaret Muriuki, 2012, 36:17

9. Hellen Kimaiyo, 1996, 36:18

10. Cynthia Limo, 2016, 36:19

11. Masako Chiba, 2004, 36:26

12. Uta Pippig, 1993, 36:27

13. Catherine Ndereba, 1996, 36:28

14. Aliphine Tuliamuk, 2017, 36:30

15. Anne Marie Letko, 1993, 36:32

(tie) Anne Marie Letko, 1994, 36:32

17. Sule Utura, 2013, 36:34

18. Erin Baker, 1989, 36:35

19. Colleen De Reuck, 1998, 36:38

(tie) Lidia Simon, 2004, 36:38

21. Buzunesh Deba, 2013, 36:39

22. Colleen De Reuck, 2000, 36:42

(tie) Caroline Rotich, 2011, 36:42

(tie) Caroline Rotich, 2012, 36:42

25. Anne Marie Lauck, 1998, 36:46

26. Annette Peters, 1996, 36:47

27. Olga Markova, 1992, 36:48

(tie) Tatyana Petrova, 2004, 36:48

29. Hellen Kimaiyo-Kipkoskei, 1998, 36:52

30. Libbie Hickman, 1998, 36:53

(tie) Nuta Olaru, 2005, 36:53

32. Trina Painter, 1992, 36:57

(tie) Judi St. Hilaire, 1989, 36:57

(tie) Wude Ayalew, 2007, 36:57

(tie) Cynthia Limo, 2015, 36:57

36. Delilah Asiago, 1994, 36:58

37. Anne Audain, 1989, 37:02

(tie) Caroline Rotich, 2013, 37:02

39. Uta Pippig, 1991, 37:04

40. Delilah Asiago, 1996, 37:05

(tie) Catherine Ndereba, 2001, 37:05

42. Adrienne Herzog, 2013 37:06

43. Zola Budd-Pieterse, 1996, 37:07

(tie) Mary Wacera, 2015, 37:07

45. Caroline Rotich, 2015, 37:08

46. Lornah Kiplagat, 1998, 37:10

(tie) Silvia Skvortsova, 2004, 37:10

(tie) Diane Nukuri, 2015, 37:10

49. Carmen De Oliveira, 1993, 37:11

50. Sylvia Mosqueda, 2000, 37:12

(tie) Catherine Ndereba, 2003, 37:12

Men’s masters

1. John Campbell, 1990, 33:05

2. Meb Keflezighi, 2016, 33:42

3. Nick Rose, 1992, 33:52

4. Meb Keflezighi, 2015, 34:01

5. Wilson Waigwa, 1989, 34:17

6. Joseph Nzau, 1992, 34:18

7. Nick Rose, 1993, 34:41

8. John Campbell, 1991, 34:58

9. Bill Rodgers, 1988, 35:10

10. Pierre LeVisse, 1992, 35:21

Women’s masters

1. Edith Masai, 2008, 37:20

2. Catherine Ndereba, 2012, 38:53

3. Laurie Binder, 1991, 39:28

4. Joan Samuelson, 1998, 39:29

5. Jane Welzel, 1996, 39:37

(tie) Janet Robertz, 2001, 39:37

7. Laurie Binder, 1989, 40:06

8. Priscilla Welch, 1988, 40:09

9. Lorraine Moller, 1995, 40:10

10. Joan Samuelson, 1999, 40:17

* Runners mistakenly shortened the course in 1982.

Top-10 finishes

Men

Meb Keflezighi (8) —1st in 2002 and ’09; 3rd in ’03 and ‘13, 4th in ’07; 5th in ’06; 7th in ’16; 8th in ‘15.

John Korir (8) — 1st in 1998, ‘99, ‘01, ‘03 and ‘04; 2nd in ‘05; 6th in ‘06; 8th in ‘00.

John Wellerding (8) — 2nd in ‘80; 3rd in ‘79; 4th in ‘86; 5th in ‘83; 9th in ‘81, ‘85 and ‘87; 10th in ‘88.

Bill Rodgers (7) — 1st in ‘80 and ‘81; 2nd in ‘82, ‘83 and ‘85; 4th in ‘87; 8th in ‘88.

Lazarus Nyakeraka (7) — 2nd in ‘94, ‘99 and 2000; 3rd in ‘96, 4th in ‘97, 5th in ‘95, 8th in 2001.

Mark Curp (6) — 1st in ‘85 and ‘88; 2nd in ‘86 and ‘87; 3rd in ‘84; 4th in ‘83.

Phil Coppess (5) — 3rd in ‘85; 4th in ‘82; 5th in ‘86; 6th in ‘81; 8th in ‘83.

Silas Kipruto (5) — 1st in 2011, ’12 and ’16; 2nd in ’13; 4th in ‘15

Gregg Newell (5) — 1st in ‘79; 2nd in ‘77 and ‘78; 6th in ‘80; 7th in ‘81.

Joseph Nzau (5) — 1st in ‘83 and ‘87; 2nd in ‘84; 3rd in ‘88; 4th in ‘89.

Women

Colleen De Reuck (8) — 1st in ‘97, ‘98, 2000, and ‘02; fourth in ‘95 and ‘99; fifth in ‘93; seventh in ‘03.

Catherine Ndereba (8) — 1st in ‘99, ‘01, ‘03; 2nd in ‘96; 3rd in ‘05; 5th in ’11; 9th in ’95 and ’12.

Joan (Benoit) Samuelson (7) — 1st in ‘83, ‘85, ‘86 and ‘88; 4th in ‘90; 5th in ‘91; 9th in ‘94.

Kim Jones (7) — 7th in ‘91 and ‘94; 8th in ‘89, ‘93 and ‘97; 9th in ‘90; 10th in ‘92.

Erin O’Neill (5) — 3rd in ‘78; 5th in ‘81; 7th in ‘80; 9th in ‘79 and ‘82.

Luminita Talpos (5) — 2nd in ’03 and ‘07, 4th in ’06, 5th in ’05, 8th in ’04.

Nuta Olaru (5) — 1st in ‘05, 5th in 2000, 6th in ‘07, 8th in ‘06 and ‘08.

Largest margin of victory

Men

Bill Rodgers, 1980, 1:14

Gregg Newell, 1979, 0:53

Meb Keflezighi, 2002, 0:52

Lucian Rosa, 1975, 0:43

Mark Curp, 1988, 0:42

John Lodwick, 1978, 0:40

Meb Keflezighi, 2009, 0:31

Gilbert Okari, 2005, 0:25

Bill Rodgers, 1981, 0:24

Rob de Castella, 1982, 0:24

Women

Kim Merritt, 1975, 24:39

Kim Merritt, 1976, 4:57

Lynn Schmidt, 1977, 2:38

Kathy Loper, 1978, 2:32

Molly Huddle, 2014, 1:07

Caroline Rotich, 2011, 1:04

Aliphine Tuliamuk, 2017, 1:04

Joan Samuelson, 1983, 1:03

Joan Samuelson, 1985, 1:03

Joan Samuelson, 1986, 0:55

Age group records

Men

15-under: Drew Kerschieter, 2008, 39:04

16-19: Lawrence Kiprotich, 2006, 32:13

20-24: John Korir, 1998, 31:51.99

25-29: Peter Githuka, 1996, 32:05

30-34: Ondoro Osoro, 1998, 32:00

35-39: Simon Karori, 1995, 32:38

40-44: John Campbell, 1990, 33:05

45-49: Bill Rodgers, 1994, 35:46

50-54: Bill Rodgers, 1998, 38:10

55-59: Daniel Lillyman, 2013, 42:32

60-64: Jerry McGrath, 1998, 42:51

65-69: Ron Brault, 2009, 47:06

70-74: Warren Bystedt, 2000, 51:00

75-79: Warren Bystedt, 2005, 55:14

80-over: Joe Zimmer, 2017, 1:14:01

Women

15-under: Stephanie Jenks, 2013, 42:37

16-19: Martha Komu, 2000, 37:52

20-24: Caroline Chepkoech, 2016, 35:20

25-29: Susan Chepkemei, 2004, 35:24

30-34: Mary Keitany, 2016, 35:18

35-39: Colleen De Reuck, 2000, 36:42

40-44: Edith Masai, 2008, 37:20

45-49: Barbara Filutze, 1993, 41:29

50-54: Joan Samuelson, 2009, 42:31

55-59: Joan Samuelson, 2014, 43:38

60-64: Joan Samuelson, 2017, 45:50

65-69: Lois Gilmore, 1996, 57:28

70-74: Lois Gilmore, 2004, 1:02:45

75-79: Sally Tueckes, 2017, 1:00:27

80-over: Lois Gilmore, 2011, 1:12:51

Beat the Elite

2004: Tim Delf, lost by 13 seconds

2005: Janelle Swanberg, won by 43 seconds

2006: David Ramp, won by 12 seconds

2007: Christy Lazardis, won by 1:18

2008: Ben Houtikier, lost by 13 seconds

2009: Ben Lloyd, won by 8 seconds

2010: Ashley Kamba, won by 2:30

2011: Jim Irwin, won by 26 seconds

2012: Bob Madison, lost by 6 seconds

2013: Brock DeToye, won by 40 seconds

2014: Kathy Schmitt, won by 2:27

2015: Travis Allen, did not finish

2016: Nancy Van Hemert, won by 1:31; Mark Rogers, won by 2:16

2017: Joy Ripslinger, won by 1:47

Greg Newell Trophy

2009: Nathaniel Hird

2010: Andrew McGuire

2011: Tim Hird

2012: Charlie Paul

2013: Tim Hird

2014: Charlie Paul

2015: Tim Hird

2016: Ethan Adlfinger

2017: Mason Tope

Eloise Caldwell Trophy

2011: Jen Paul

2012: Jen Paul

2013: Jen Paul

2014: Jen Paul

2015: Jen Paul

2016: McKenzie Yanek

2017: Jen Paul

High School Challenge

2013: Ethan Adlfinger, Alleman; Stephanie Jenks, Linn-Mar

2014: Mason Tope, Davenport Central; Grace Coen, Newton

2015: Karson Sommer, Pleasant Valley; McKenzie Yanek, Pleasant Valley

2016: Nicholas Yanek, Pleasant Valley; McKenzie Yanek, Pleasant Valley

2017: Brayden Hamblen, Buffalo Grove; Anna Hostetler, Mid-Prairie

Brady Street Sprints

2001

Men’s open: Charles Stelk

Women’s open: Teresa Grothus

Men’s masters: Tony Taylor

Women’s masters: Nancy Whitcanack

2002

Men’s open: John Ball

Women’s open: Suzy Stelk

Men’s masters: Mark Hull

Women’s masters: Maria Waterman

2003

Men’s open: Timothy Dunne

Women’s open: Chelsea Kaczmarek

Men’s masters: Jeff Hill

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Rock Island

Girls high school relay: Rock Island

2004

Men’s open: Dave Paulsen

Women’s open: Jessica Griffith

Men’s masters: Matt Matthews

Women’s masters: Cathy Swisher

Boys high school relay: Rock Island

Girls high school relay: United Township

2005

Men’s open: Dave Paulsen

Women’s open: Nikki Paul

Men’s masters: Matt Matthews

Women’s masters: Cathy Swisher

Boys high school relay: Davenport Central

Girls high school relay: Central DeWitt

Corporate relay: Lujack’s NorthPark Auto Plaza

2006

Men’s open: Dave Paulsen

Women’s open: Nikki Paul

Men’s masters: Matt Matthews

Women’s masters: Kathy Lack

Boys high school relay: Davenport Central

Girls high school relay: Rock Island

Corporate relay: Lujack’s NorthPark Auto Plaza

2007

Men’s open: Ryan Grenko

Women’s open: Samantha Cameron

Men’s masters: David Bailey

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Rock Island

Girls high school relay: Davenport North

Corporate relay: Lujack’s NorthPark Auto Plaza

2008

Men’s open: Ryan Grenko

Women’s open: Lauren Carruthers

Men’s masters: Matt Matthews

Women’s masters: Mary Toohill

Boys high school relay: United Township

Girls high school relay: Rock Island

Corporate relay: Genesis

2009

Men’s open: Terrence Reid

Women’s open: Samantha Cameron

Men’s masters: David Bailey

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: United Township

Girls high school relay: Rock Island

Corporate relay: WG Block

2010

Men’s open: Ryan Grenko

Women’s open: Stephanie Brown

Men’s masters: Matt Matthews

Women’s masters: Beth Markovich

Boys high school relay: United Township

Girls high school relay: Assumption

Corporate relay: Cornbelt Running Club

2011

Men’s open: Ryan Grenko

Women’s open: A.G. Bradford

Men’s masters: Bob Dueker

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Rock Island

Girls high school relay: Assumption

Corporate relay: Cornbelt Running Club

2012

Men’s open: Terrence Reid

Women’s open: Maddie Irmen

Men’s masters: Marek Wensel

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Bettendorf

Girls high school relay: Rock Island

Corporate relay: St. Ambrose

2013

Men’s open: Mike Craddick

Women’s open: Maddie Irmen

Men’s masters: Marek Wensel

Women’s masters: Jen Paul

Boys high school relay: Rock Island

Girls high school relay: Davenport North

Corporate relay: St. Ambrose

2014

Men’s open: Nowlan Savage

Women’s open: Mallory King

Men’s 30-39: Matt Jones

Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul

Men’s masters: Marek Wensel

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Clinton

Girls high school relay: Davenport Assumption

Corporate relay: OSC Augies

Sponsors relay: Whitey’s

2015

Men’s open: David Voland

Women’s open: Mallory King

Men’s 30-39: Zach Digney

Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul

Men’s masters: Marek Wensel

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Davenport North

Girls high school relay: Pleasant Valley

Corporate relay: OSC Augies

Sponsor relay Challenge: Whitey’s

2016

Men’s open: Zach Frey

Women’s open: Alli Wroblewski

Men’s 30-39: Zach Digney

Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul

Men’s masters: Marek Wensel

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Davenport North

Girls high school relay: Davenport Assumption

Sponsors relay: Genesis Health Systems

2017

Men’s open: Jarvis Friend

Women’s open: Alli Wroblewski

Men’s 30-39: Matt Jones

Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul

Men’s masters: Marek Wensel

Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk

Boys high school relay: Rock Island

Girls high school relay: Davenport Assumption

Sponsors relay: Whitey’s

Course records

Men’s open: Dave Paulson, 2006, 57:54

Women’s open: Nikki Paul, 2006, 1:02.32

Men’s 30-39: Zach Digney, 2015, 1:03.33

Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul, 2015, 1:17.39

Men’s masters: Tony Taylor, 2001, 1:02

Women’s masters: Kathy Lack, 2006, 1:14.12

Boys high school relay: United Township, 2010, 48.51

Girls high school relay: Assumption, 2011, 55.64

Corporate relay: Genesis, 2008, 52.41

