Quad-City Times Bix 7
Number of entries
1975 — 84
1976 — 114
1977 — 277
1978 — 556
1979 — 800
1980 — 1,500
1981 — 2,500
1982 — 4,100
1983 — 5,620
1984 — 6,750
1985 — 7,174
1986 — 9,325
1987 — 12,375
1988 — 12,425
1989 — 15,639
1990 — 16,521
1991 — 18,124
1992 — 18,246
1993 — 16,859
1994 — 20,097
1995 — 18,354
1996 — 18,108
1997 — 18,388
1998 — 22,143 (5,000 in Jr. Bix 7)
1999 — 23,182 (3,065 in Jr. Bix 7)
2000 — 18,523 (3,512 in Jr. Bix 7)
2001 — 18,958 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)
2002 — 19,658 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)
2003 — 19,852 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)
2004 — 20,127 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)
2005 — 20,211 (3,500 in Jr. Bix 7)
2006 — 19,397 (3,380 in Jr. Bix 7)
2007 — 18,499 (3,497 in Jr. Bix 7)
2008 — 16,795 (3,084 in Jr. Bix 7)
2009 — 18,335 (3,098 in Jr. Bix 7)
2010 — 17,598 (2,490 in Jr. Bix 7)
2011 — 18,057 (3,119 in Jr. Bix 7)
2012 — 18,138 (3,425 in Jr. Bix 7)
2013 — 18,244 (3,233 in Jr. Bix 7)
2014 — 18,949 (3,277 in Jr. Bix 7)
2015 — 17,293 (3,231 in Jr. Bix 7)
2016 — 17,111 (2,831 in Jr. Bix 7)
2017 — 16,446 (2,667 in Jr. Bix 7)
Men's winners
1975 — Lucian Rosa, 34:33
1976 — Dan Copper, 36:47
1977 — Kevin McDonald, 36:50
1978 — John Lodwick, 34:56
1979 — Gregg Newell, 35:40
1980 — Bill Rodgers, 33:58
1981 — Bill Rodgers, 33:26
1982 — Rob de Castella, 32:21
1983 — Joseph Nzau, 33:10
1984 — Ashley Johnson, 33:02
1985 — Mark Curp, 32:54
1986 — Geoff Smith, 33:16
1987 — Joseph Nzau, 33:24
1988 — Mark Curp, 33:22
1989 — Marc Nenow, 32:17
1990 — Steve Kogo, 32:47
1991 — Ken Martin, 32:21
1992 — Alejandro Cruz, 32:21
1993 — Thomas Osano, 32:10
1994 — Benson Masya, 31:56
1995 — Phillimon Hanneck, 32:08
1996 — Peter Githuka, 32:05
1997 — Khalid Khannouchi, 32:54
1998 — John Korir, 31:51.9
1999 — John Korir, 32:59
2000 — Mark Yatich, 32:31
2001 — John Korir, 32:24
2002 — Meb Keflezighi, 32:36
2003 — John Korir, 32:34
2004 — John Korir, 32:36
2005 — Gilbert Okari, 32:24
2006 — Lawrence Kiprotich, 32:13
2007 — Duncan Kibet, 32:15
2008 — Edward Muge, 32:16
2009 — Meb Keflezighi, 32:25
2010 — Ryan Hall, 32:55
2011 — Silas Kipruto, 32:36
2012 — Silas Kipruto, 32:31
2013 — Leonard Korir, 32:15
2014 — Sean Quigley, 33:28
2015 — Leonard Korir, 33:06
2016 — Silas Kipruto, 33:03
2017 — Sam Chelanga, 32:52
Women's winners
1975 — Kim Merritt, 41:04
1976 — Kim Merritt, 41:33
1977 — Lynn Schmidt, 42:45
1978 — Kathy Loper, 45:38
1979 — Ilene Kimsey, 46:25
1980 — Peggy Schott, 43:59
1981 — Bev Roland-Miller, 41:26
1982 — Ellen Hart, 38:42
1983 — Joan Benoit, 37:26
1984 — Kellie Cathey, 38:04
1985 — Joan Samuelson, 37:38
1986 — Joan Samuelson, 37:56
1987 — Francie Larrieu Smith, 38:10
1988 — Joan Samuelson, 37:59
1989 — Erin Baker, 36:35
1990 — Maria Trujillo, 37:58
1991 — Uta Pippig, 37:04
1992 — Olga Markova, 36:48
1993 — Uta Pippig, 36:27
1994 — Tegla Loroupe, 36:02
1995 — Anne Hare, 37:33
1996 — Hellen Kimaiyo, 36:18
1997 — Colleen De Reuck, 37:34
1998 — Colleen De Reuck, 36:38
1999 — Catherine Ndereba, 37:30
2000 — Colleen De Reuck, 36:42
2001 — Catherine Ndereba, 37:05
2002 — Colleen De Reuck, 37:44
2003 — Catherine Ndereba, 37:12
2004 — Susan Chepkemei, 35:24
2005 — Nuta Olaru, 36:53
2006 — Susan Chepkemei, 37:35
2007 — Wude Ayalew, 36:57
2008 — Edith Masai, 37:20
2009 — Molly Huddle, 37:39
2010 — Lisa Koll, 37:52
2011 — Caroline Rotich, 36:42
2012 — Margaret Muriuki, 36:17
2013 — Sule Utura, 36:34
2014 — Molly Huddle, 36:14
2015 — Cynthia Limo, 36:57
2016 — Mary Keitany, 35:20
2017 — Aliphine Tuliamuk, 36:30
Top times
Men’s open
1. John Korir, 1998, 31:51.99
2. Mark Yatich, 1998, 31:52
3. Benson Masya, 1994, 31:56
4. Ondoro Osoro, 1998, 32:00
5. Peter Githuka, 1996, 32:05
6. Phillimon Hanneck, 1995, 32:08
7. Thomas Osano, 1993, 32:10
(tie) Lazarus Nyakeraka, 1994, 32:10
9. Simon Morolong, 1995, 32:11
10. Lawrence Kiprotich, 2006, 32:13
11. Duncan Kibet, 2007, 32:15
(tie) Leonard Korir, 2013, 32:15
13. Edward Muge, 2008, 32:16
14. Marc Nenow, 1989, 32:17
(tie) Daniel Kihara, 1996, 32:17
16. Hezron Otwori, 1998, 32:18
17. Sammy Lelei, 1993, 32:19
(tie) Evans Cheriuyot, 2006, 32:19
(tie) Silas Kipruto, 2013, 32:19
20. Thomas Nyariki, 2007, 32:20
21. Alejandro Cruz, 1992, 32:21
(tie) Ken Martin, 1991, 32:21
(tie) Rob de Castella, 1982*, 32:21
24. Martin Pitayo, 1992, 32:22
(tie) Lazarus Nyakeraka, 1996, 32:22
(tie) German Silva, 1994, 32:22
(tie) Karim El Mabchour, 2007, 32:22
28. Steve Kogo, 1991, 32:23
29. John Korir, 2001, 32:24
(tie) Gilbert Okari, 2005, 32:24
31. Arturo Barrios, 1994, 32:25
(tie), Maregu Zewdie, 2008, 32:25
(tie) Meb Keflezighi, 2009, 32:25
34. Alejandro Cruz, 1991, 32:26
(tie) Phillimon Hanneck, 1996, 32:26
(tie) Meb Keflezighi, 2007, 32:26
37. Abel Kirui, 2008, 32:28
38. Godfrey Kiprotich, 1992, 32:29
(tie) James Koskei, 2001, 32:29
40. Sammy Lelei, 1992, 32:30
41. Mark Yatich, 2000, 32:31
(tie) Gilbert Okari, 2001, 32:31
(tie) Silas Kipruto, 2012, 32:31
44. Brian Sheriff, 1989, 32:32
45. Armando Quintanilla, 1998, 32:32
46. Steve Spence, 1989, 32:33
(tie) Lazarus Nyakeraka, 2000, 32:33
48. Joseph Kimani, 1996, 32:34
(tie) John Korir, 2003, 32:34
(tie) Gilbert Okari, 2006, 32:34
(tie) Allan Kiprono, 2012, 32:34
Women’s open
1. Mary Keitany, 2016, 35:18
2. Caroline Chepkoech, 2016, 35:20
3. Susan Chepkemei, 2004, 35:24
4. Constantina Tomescu-Dita, 2004, 35:36
5. Tegla Loroupe, 1994, 36:02
6. Molly Huddle, 2014, 36:13
7. Olga Appell, 1994, 36:15
8. Margaret Muriuki, 2012, 36:17
9. Hellen Kimaiyo, 1996, 36:18
10. Cynthia Limo, 2016, 36:19
11. Masako Chiba, 2004, 36:26
12. Uta Pippig, 1993, 36:27
13. Catherine Ndereba, 1996, 36:28
14. Aliphine Tuliamuk, 2017, 36:30
15. Anne Marie Letko, 1993, 36:32
(tie) Anne Marie Letko, 1994, 36:32
17. Sule Utura, 2013, 36:34
18. Erin Baker, 1989, 36:35
19. Colleen De Reuck, 1998, 36:38
(tie) Lidia Simon, 2004, 36:38
21. Buzunesh Deba, 2013, 36:39
22. Colleen De Reuck, 2000, 36:42
(tie) Caroline Rotich, 2011, 36:42
(tie) Caroline Rotich, 2012, 36:42
25. Anne Marie Lauck, 1998, 36:46
26. Annette Peters, 1996, 36:47
27. Olga Markova, 1992, 36:48
(tie) Tatyana Petrova, 2004, 36:48
29. Hellen Kimaiyo-Kipkoskei, 1998, 36:52
30. Libbie Hickman, 1998, 36:53
(tie) Nuta Olaru, 2005, 36:53
32. Trina Painter, 1992, 36:57
(tie) Judi St. Hilaire, 1989, 36:57
(tie) Wude Ayalew, 2007, 36:57
(tie) Cynthia Limo, 2015, 36:57
36. Delilah Asiago, 1994, 36:58
37. Anne Audain, 1989, 37:02
(tie) Caroline Rotich, 2013, 37:02
39. Uta Pippig, 1991, 37:04
40. Delilah Asiago, 1996, 37:05
(tie) Catherine Ndereba, 2001, 37:05
42. Adrienne Herzog, 2013 37:06
43. Zola Budd-Pieterse, 1996, 37:07
(tie) Mary Wacera, 2015, 37:07
45. Caroline Rotich, 2015, 37:08
46. Lornah Kiplagat, 1998, 37:10
(tie) Silvia Skvortsova, 2004, 37:10
(tie) Diane Nukuri, 2015, 37:10
49. Carmen De Oliveira, 1993, 37:11
50. Sylvia Mosqueda, 2000, 37:12
(tie) Catherine Ndereba, 2003, 37:12
Men’s masters
1. John Campbell, 1990, 33:05
2. Meb Keflezighi, 2016, 33:42
3. Nick Rose, 1992, 33:52
4. Meb Keflezighi, 2015, 34:01
5. Wilson Waigwa, 1989, 34:17
6. Joseph Nzau, 1992, 34:18
7. Nick Rose, 1993, 34:41
8. John Campbell, 1991, 34:58
9. Bill Rodgers, 1988, 35:10
10. Pierre LeVisse, 1992, 35:21
Women’s masters
1. Edith Masai, 2008, 37:20
2. Catherine Ndereba, 2012, 38:53
3. Laurie Binder, 1991, 39:28
4. Joan Samuelson, 1998, 39:29
5. Jane Welzel, 1996, 39:37
(tie) Janet Robertz, 2001, 39:37
7. Laurie Binder, 1989, 40:06
8. Priscilla Welch, 1988, 40:09
9. Lorraine Moller, 1995, 40:10
10. Joan Samuelson, 1999, 40:17
* Runners mistakenly shortened the course in 1982.
Top-10 finishes
Men
Meb Keflezighi (8) —1st in 2002 and ’09; 3rd in ’03 and ‘13, 4th in ’07; 5th in ’06; 7th in ’16; 8th in ‘15.
John Korir (8) — 1st in 1998, ‘99, ‘01, ‘03 and ‘04; 2nd in ‘05; 6th in ‘06; 8th in ‘00.
John Wellerding (8) — 2nd in ‘80; 3rd in ‘79; 4th in ‘86; 5th in ‘83; 9th in ‘81, ‘85 and ‘87; 10th in ‘88.
Bill Rodgers (7) — 1st in ‘80 and ‘81; 2nd in ‘82, ‘83 and ‘85; 4th in ‘87; 8th in ‘88.
Lazarus Nyakeraka (7) — 2nd in ‘94, ‘99 and 2000; 3rd in ‘96, 4th in ‘97, 5th in ‘95, 8th in 2001.
Mark Curp (6) — 1st in ‘85 and ‘88; 2nd in ‘86 and ‘87; 3rd in ‘84; 4th in ‘83.
Phil Coppess (5) — 3rd in ‘85; 4th in ‘82; 5th in ‘86; 6th in ‘81; 8th in ‘83.
Silas Kipruto (5) — 1st in 2011, ’12 and ’16; 2nd in ’13; 4th in ‘15
Gregg Newell (5) — 1st in ‘79; 2nd in ‘77 and ‘78; 6th in ‘80; 7th in ‘81.
Joseph Nzau (5) — 1st in ‘83 and ‘87; 2nd in ‘84; 3rd in ‘88; 4th in ‘89.
Women
Colleen De Reuck (8) — 1st in ‘97, ‘98, 2000, and ‘02; fourth in ‘95 and ‘99; fifth in ‘93; seventh in ‘03.
Catherine Ndereba (8) — 1st in ‘99, ‘01, ‘03; 2nd in ‘96; 3rd in ‘05; 5th in ’11; 9th in ’95 and ’12.
Joan (Benoit) Samuelson (7) — 1st in ‘83, ‘85, ‘86 and ‘88; 4th in ‘90; 5th in ‘91; 9th in ‘94.
Kim Jones (7) — 7th in ‘91 and ‘94; 8th in ‘89, ‘93 and ‘97; 9th in ‘90; 10th in ‘92.
Erin O’Neill (5) — 3rd in ‘78; 5th in ‘81; 7th in ‘80; 9th in ‘79 and ‘82.
Luminita Talpos (5) — 2nd in ’03 and ‘07, 4th in ’06, 5th in ’05, 8th in ’04.
Nuta Olaru (5) — 1st in ‘05, 5th in 2000, 6th in ‘07, 8th in ‘06 and ‘08.
Largest margin of victory
Men
Bill Rodgers, 1980, 1:14
Gregg Newell, 1979, 0:53
Meb Keflezighi, 2002, 0:52
Lucian Rosa, 1975, 0:43
Mark Curp, 1988, 0:42
John Lodwick, 1978, 0:40
Meb Keflezighi, 2009, 0:31
Gilbert Okari, 2005, 0:25
Bill Rodgers, 1981, 0:24
Rob de Castella, 1982, 0:24
Women
Kim Merritt, 1975, 24:39
Kim Merritt, 1976, 4:57
Lynn Schmidt, 1977, 2:38
Kathy Loper, 1978, 2:32
Molly Huddle, 2014, 1:07
Caroline Rotich, 2011, 1:04
Aliphine Tuliamuk, 2017, 1:04
Joan Samuelson, 1983, 1:03
Joan Samuelson, 1985, 1:03
Joan Samuelson, 1986, 0:55
Age group records
Men
15-under: Drew Kerschieter, 2008, 39:04
16-19: Lawrence Kiprotich, 2006, 32:13
20-24: John Korir, 1998, 31:51.99
25-29: Peter Githuka, 1996, 32:05
30-34: Ondoro Osoro, 1998, 32:00
35-39: Simon Karori, 1995, 32:38
40-44: John Campbell, 1990, 33:05
45-49: Bill Rodgers, 1994, 35:46
50-54: Bill Rodgers, 1998, 38:10
55-59: Daniel Lillyman, 2013, 42:32
60-64: Jerry McGrath, 1998, 42:51
65-69: Ron Brault, 2009, 47:06
70-74: Warren Bystedt, 2000, 51:00
75-79: Warren Bystedt, 2005, 55:14
80-over: Joe Zimmer, 2017, 1:14:01
Women
15-under: Stephanie Jenks, 2013, 42:37
16-19: Martha Komu, 2000, 37:52
20-24: Caroline Chepkoech, 2016, 35:20
25-29: Susan Chepkemei, 2004, 35:24
30-34: Mary Keitany, 2016, 35:18
35-39: Colleen De Reuck, 2000, 36:42
40-44: Edith Masai, 2008, 37:20
45-49: Barbara Filutze, 1993, 41:29
50-54: Joan Samuelson, 2009, 42:31
55-59: Joan Samuelson, 2014, 43:38
60-64: Joan Samuelson, 2017, 45:50
65-69: Lois Gilmore, 1996, 57:28
70-74: Lois Gilmore, 2004, 1:02:45
75-79: Sally Tueckes, 2017, 1:00:27
80-over: Lois Gilmore, 2011, 1:12:51
Beat the Elite
2004: Tim Delf, lost by 13 seconds
2005: Janelle Swanberg, won by 43 seconds
2006: David Ramp, won by 12 seconds
2007: Christy Lazardis, won by 1:18
2008: Ben Houtikier, lost by 13 seconds
2009: Ben Lloyd, won by 8 seconds
2010: Ashley Kamba, won by 2:30
2011: Jim Irwin, won by 26 seconds
2012: Bob Madison, lost by 6 seconds
2013: Brock DeToye, won by 40 seconds
2014: Kathy Schmitt, won by 2:27
2015: Travis Allen, did not finish
2016: Nancy Van Hemert, won by 1:31; Mark Rogers, won by 2:16
2017: Joy Ripslinger, won by 1:47
Greg Newell Trophy
2009: Nathaniel Hird
2010: Andrew McGuire
2011: Tim Hird
2012: Charlie Paul
2013: Tim Hird
2014: Charlie Paul
2015: Tim Hird
2016: Ethan Adlfinger
2017: Mason Tope
Eloise Caldwell Trophy
2011: Jen Paul
2012: Jen Paul
2013: Jen Paul
2014: Jen Paul
2015: Jen Paul
2016: McKenzie Yanek
2017: Jen Paul
High School Challenge
2013: Ethan Adlfinger, Alleman; Stephanie Jenks, Linn-Mar
2014: Mason Tope, Davenport Central; Grace Coen, Newton
2015: Karson Sommer, Pleasant Valley; McKenzie Yanek, Pleasant Valley
2016: Nicholas Yanek, Pleasant Valley; McKenzie Yanek, Pleasant Valley
2017: Brayden Hamblen, Buffalo Grove; Anna Hostetler, Mid-Prairie
Brady Street Sprints
2001
Men’s open: Charles Stelk
Women’s open: Teresa Grothus
Men’s masters: Tony Taylor
Women’s masters: Nancy Whitcanack
2002
Men’s open: John Ball
Women’s open: Suzy Stelk
Men’s masters: Mark Hull
Women’s masters: Maria Waterman
2003
Men’s open: Timothy Dunne
Women’s open: Chelsea Kaczmarek
Men’s masters: Jeff Hill
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Rock Island
Girls high school relay: Rock Island
2004
Men’s open: Dave Paulsen
Women’s open: Jessica Griffith
Men’s masters: Matt Matthews
Women’s masters: Cathy Swisher
Boys high school relay: Rock Island
Girls high school relay: United Township
2005
Men’s open: Dave Paulsen
Women’s open: Nikki Paul
Men’s masters: Matt Matthews
Women’s masters: Cathy Swisher
Boys high school relay: Davenport Central
Girls high school relay: Central DeWitt
Corporate relay: Lujack’s NorthPark Auto Plaza
2006
Men’s open: Dave Paulsen
Women’s open: Nikki Paul
Men’s masters: Matt Matthews
Women’s masters: Kathy Lack
Boys high school relay: Davenport Central
Girls high school relay: Rock Island
Corporate relay: Lujack’s NorthPark Auto Plaza
2007
Men’s open: Ryan Grenko
Women’s open: Samantha Cameron
Men’s masters: David Bailey
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Rock Island
Girls high school relay: Davenport North
Corporate relay: Lujack’s NorthPark Auto Plaza
2008
Men’s open: Ryan Grenko
Women’s open: Lauren Carruthers
Men’s masters: Matt Matthews
Women’s masters: Mary Toohill
Boys high school relay: United Township
Girls high school relay: Rock Island
Corporate relay: Genesis
2009
Men’s open: Terrence Reid
Women’s open: Samantha Cameron
Men’s masters: David Bailey
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: United Township
Girls high school relay: Rock Island
Corporate relay: WG Block
2010
Men’s open: Ryan Grenko
Women’s open: Stephanie Brown
Men’s masters: Matt Matthews
Women’s masters: Beth Markovich
Boys high school relay: United Township
Girls high school relay: Assumption
Corporate relay: Cornbelt Running Club
2011
Men’s open: Ryan Grenko
Women’s open: A.G. Bradford
Men’s masters: Bob Dueker
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Rock Island
Girls high school relay: Assumption
Corporate relay: Cornbelt Running Club
2012
Men’s open: Terrence Reid
Women’s open: Maddie Irmen
Men’s masters: Marek Wensel
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Bettendorf
Girls high school relay: Rock Island
Corporate relay: St. Ambrose
2013
Men’s open: Mike Craddick
Women’s open: Maddie Irmen
Men’s masters: Marek Wensel
Women’s masters: Jen Paul
Boys high school relay: Rock Island
Girls high school relay: Davenport North
Corporate relay: St. Ambrose
2014
Men’s open: Nowlan Savage
Women’s open: Mallory King
Men’s 30-39: Matt Jones
Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul
Men’s masters: Marek Wensel
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Clinton
Girls high school relay: Davenport Assumption
Corporate relay: OSC Augies
Sponsors relay: Whitey’s
2015
Men’s open: David Voland
Women’s open: Mallory King
Men’s 30-39: Zach Digney
Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul
Men’s masters: Marek Wensel
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Davenport North
Girls high school relay: Pleasant Valley
Corporate relay: OSC Augies
Sponsor relay Challenge: Whitey’s
2016
Men’s open: Zach Frey
Women’s open: Alli Wroblewski
Men’s 30-39: Zach Digney
Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul
Men’s masters: Marek Wensel
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Davenport North
Girls high school relay: Davenport Assumption
Sponsors relay: Genesis Health Systems
2017
Men’s open: Jarvis Friend
Women’s open: Alli Wroblewski
Men’s 30-39: Matt Jones
Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul
Men’s masters: Marek Wensel
Women’s masters: Kathy Evanchyk
Boys high school relay: Rock Island
Girls high school relay: Davenport Assumption
Sponsors relay: Whitey’s
Course records
Men’s open: Dave Paulson, 2006, 57:54
Women’s open: Nikki Paul, 2006, 1:02.32
Men’s 30-39: Zach Digney, 2015, 1:03.33
Women’s 30-39: Jen Paul, 2015, 1:17.39
Men’s masters: Tony Taylor, 2001, 1:02
Women’s masters: Kathy Lack, 2006, 1:14.12
Boys high school relay: United Township, 2010, 48.51
Girls high school relay: Assumption, 2011, 55.64
Corporate relay: Genesis, 2008, 52.41
