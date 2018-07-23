Quad-City Times Bix 7

Elite athlete bib numbers

MEN

3 — Silas Kipruto, Kenya

7 — Leonard Korir, U.S./Kenya

9 — Teshome Mekonen, Ethiopia

11 — Belay Tilahun, Ethiopia

15 — Meb Keflezighi, U.S.

19 — Shadrack Biwott, U.S./Kenya

27 — Joe Stilin, U.S.

29 — Andrew Colley, U.S.

31 — Ben Flanagan, Canada

33 — Kenneth Kosgei, Kenya

35 — Ryan Mahalsky, U.S.

37 — Josh Izewski, U.S.

41 — Simion Chirchir, Kenya

43 — Colin Leak, U.S.

45 — Benard Ngeno, Kenya

51 — Bill Rodgers, U.S.

WOMEN

6 — Monicah Ngige, Kenya

10 — Caroline Rotich, Kenya

16 — Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia

18 — Chelsea Blaase, U.S.

20 — Sydney Devore, U.S.

22 — Maddie Van Beek, U.S.

24 — Margaret Wamahiga, Kenya

26 — Nicole DiMercurio, U.S.

30 — Joanna Thompson, U.S.

32 — Kristen Heckert, U.S.

34 — Kelly McShea, U.S.

36 — Hiruni Wijayarante, Sri Lanka

38 — Delvine Meringor, Kenya

40 — Vicoty Chepnegeno, Kenya

42 — Margaret Muriuki, Kenya

50 — Joan Benoit Samuelson, U.S.

