Quad-City Times Bix 7
Elite athlete bib numbers
MEN
3 — Silas Kipruto, Kenya
7 — Leonard Korir, U.S./Kenya
9 — Teshome Mekonen, Ethiopia
11 — Belay Tilahun, Ethiopia
15 — Meb Keflezighi, U.S.
19 — Shadrack Biwott, U.S./Kenya
27 — Joe Stilin, U.S.
29 — Andrew Colley, U.S.
31 — Ben Flanagan, Canada
33 — Kenneth Kosgei, Kenya
35 — Ryan Mahalsky, U.S.
37 — Josh Izewski, U.S.
41 — Simion Chirchir, Kenya
43 — Colin Leak, U.S.
45 — Benard Ngeno, Kenya
51 — Bill Rodgers, U.S.
WOMEN
6 — Monicah Ngige, Kenya
10 — Caroline Rotich, Kenya
16 — Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia
18 — Chelsea Blaase, U.S.
20 — Sydney Devore, U.S.
22 — Maddie Van Beek, U.S.
24 — Margaret Wamahiga, Kenya
26 — Nicole DiMercurio, U.S.
30 — Joanna Thompson, U.S.
32 — Kristen Heckert, U.S.
34 — Kelly McShea, U.S.
36 — Hiruni Wijayarante, Sri Lanka
38 — Delvine Meringor, Kenya
40 — Vicoty Chepnegeno, Kenya
42 — Margaret Muriuki, Kenya
50 — Joan Benoit Samuelson, U.S.
