The annual Bix Festival will be Thursday-Saturday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Hours will be 6-11 p.m. Thursday; 11:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets, starting at $30, can be purchased at https://www.bixsociety.org/index.html

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments