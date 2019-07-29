The annual Bix Festival will be Thursday-Saturday at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Hours will be 6-11 p.m. Thursday; 11:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets, starting at $30, can be purchased at https://www.bixsociety.org/index.html
