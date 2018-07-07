Quad-City Times Bix 7
Elite Entries
MEN
Shadrack Biwott, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Andrew Colley, Blowing Rock, N.C.
Ben Flanagan, Kitchener, Ontario
Josh Izewski, Blowing Rock, N.C.
Elkanah Kibet, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Linus Kiplagat, Kenya
Silas Kipruto, Kenya
Leonard Korir, Kenya
Kenneth Kosgei, Kenya
Shadrack Kosgei, Kenya
Colin Leak, Philadelphia, Pa.
Ryan Mahalsky, Rochester, Mich.
Teshome Mekonen, Ethiopia
Isaac Mukundi, Kenya
Tyler Pennel, Blowing Rock, N.C.
Joe Stilin, Blowing Rock, N.C.
Belay Tilahun, Ethiopia
WOMEN
Birtukan Alemu, Ethiopia
Stella Barsosio, Kenya
Chelsea Blaase, Rochester Hills, Mich.
Caroline Chepkoech, Kenya
Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia
Sydney Devore, Rochester, Mich.
Nicole DiMercurio, Blowing Rock, N.C.
Buze Diriba, Ethiopia
Kristen Heckert, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Kelly McShea, Lisle, Ill.
Monicah Ngige, Kenya
Diane Nukuri, Flagstaff, Ariz.
Caroline Rotich, Kenya
Joanna Thompson, Blowing Rock, N.C.
Maddie Van Beek, Fargo, N.D.
Margaret Wamahiga, Kenya
Josephine Wanjiku, Kenya
Hiruni Wijayarante, Sri Lanka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.