Quad-City Times Bix 7

Elite Entries

MEN

Shadrack Biwott, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Andrew Colley, Blowing Rock, N.C.

Ben Flanagan, Kitchener, Ontario

Josh Izewski, Blowing Rock, N.C.

Elkanah Kibet, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Linus Kiplagat, Kenya

Silas Kipruto, Kenya

Leonard Korir, Kenya

Kenneth Kosgei, Kenya

Shadrack Kosgei, Kenya

Colin Leak, Philadelphia, Pa.

Ryan Mahalsky, Rochester, Mich.

Teshome Mekonen, Ethiopia

Isaac Mukundi, Kenya

Tyler Pennel, Blowing Rock, N.C.

Joe Stilin, Blowing Rock, N.C.

Belay Tilahun, Ethiopia

WOMEN

Birtukan Alemu, Ethiopia

Stella Barsosio, Kenya

Chelsea Blaase, Rochester Hills, Mich.

Caroline Chepkoech, Kenya

Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia

Sydney Devore, Rochester, Mich.

Nicole DiMercurio, Blowing Rock, N.C.

Buze Diriba, Ethiopia

Kristen Heckert, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Kelly McShea, Lisle, Ill.

Monicah Ngige, Kenya

Diane Nukuri, Flagstaff, Ariz.

Caroline Rotich, Kenya

Joanna Thompson, Blowing Rock, N.C.

Maddie Van Beek, Fargo, N.D.

Margaret Wamahiga, Kenya

Josephine Wanjiku, Kenya

Hiruni Wijayarante, Sri Lanka

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments