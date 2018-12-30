072818-Bix-JS-013
The winner Belay Tilahun (11) runs with the lead pack during the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in late July. He became the first Ethiopian to win the race.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 began preparing for the end of an era in 2018.

At the same time, something happened in the annual race through the streets of Davenport that never had happened before.

Belay Tilahun became the first runner from Ethiopia ever to win the 44-year-old event, ending a string of close misses by runners from that country in the Bix 7. The 23-year-old Tilahun crossed the finish line 17 seconds ahead of reigning NCAA 10,000-meter champion Ben Flanagan, who was running his first professional road race.

Andrew Colley of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, took fourth, the highest a native-born American has finished in the race since Ken Martin won in 1991.

A more far-reaching development came earlier in the year when long-time Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich announced that he would retire from that position following the 2019 race. Director of operations Ellen Hermiston will retire at the same time.

Froehlich, the race’s driving force since 1980, designated assistant race director Michelle Juehring as his successor. Juehring immediately began training to fill the position.

"This is a dream come true,’’ Juehring said. “This is a dream job right here. I’m excited. I’m ready."

