Bix notebook: Records fall, age-group winners repeat and scholarships are handed out

Glass reaches goal

Once upon a time former Geneseo High School runner Bryan Glass was a perennial contender for the men’s masters championship in the Bix 7 for the better part of a decade.

Now 48, his Bix 7 goals have lowered a little bit but he’s still achieving them.

"My goal today was to run 38:30 and I did 38:27," Glass said after completing another Bix on Saturday. "I’m not getting any younger and it’s not getting any easier."

Glass’ time still was good enough to finish second in the men’s masters division, behind only five-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman. Abdirahman’s time of 35 minutes, 16 seconds is the best ever run by a runner 45 years or older, topping the 35:46 that the legendary Bill Rodgers ran in 1994.

It’s the third time Glass has been second in the masters. He won the division five times — in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021. He also was seventh overall in the 2020 virtual race.

Age-group records fall

A handful of age-group course records were set in Saturday’s race, including two by hometown runners.

Davenport’s Michael Mallon blew away the record for men ages 55-59, covering the course in 40:56. The previous mark was 42:13, by Todd Weller in 2018.

Davenport’s Janelle Swanberg broke the female 70-74 record with a time of 1:02:08. Gwenell Hobson’s previous mark was 1:02:39 in 2019.

A record also was broken in the female 65-69 division as Andriette Wickstrom of Storm Lake, Iowa, ran 56:19 to break Lois Gilmore’s 1996 standard of 57:28.

Repeating the feat

Seven competitors in Saturday's race kept a good thing going, winning age-group titles for the second year in a row.

One of that group, Joe Dunham of Pella, Iowa, moved up an age group to win the 45-49 category for men after winning the 40-44 championship a year ago.

Men's runners who repeated as age-group champs in the same division they won in 2021 were Charles Smogoleski of Eaton Rapids, Mich., in 35-39; Angelo Rinchiuso of Decatur, Ill., in the 70-74 category; and Frank Davis of Rock Falls, Ill., the 75-79 age group.

Three females repeated as age group winners: Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf in the 15-and-under group; Elaina Biechler of Dubuque, Iowa, in the 35-39 classification; and Swanberg in the 70-74 division.

Top volunteers

As always, the Bix 7 honored its volunteers of the year at the annual Friday afternoon pre-race party in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University.

Joe Detmer, Annette Oberlander, Rachel Leeds and Scott Hoag were this year’s honorees.

Scholarships announced

The winners of two scholarships also were unveiled at the Friday event.

This year’s winners of the Mari Sekharan scholarship, which goes to two members of the St. Ambrose track and field program, were George Barton and Anna Possehl. Each received $2,500.

Longtime Bix 7 volunteer Raj Sekharan, who endows the scholarships in honor of his late wife, told the crowd he plans to continue the scholarship program for as long as the Bix exists.

Laurie McGrath also announced a memorial scholarship that will honor her husband Rick, a Bix 7 assistant race director who died of COVID-19 in December. In the future, the McGrath scholarship will be awarded to a local high school senior but for this first year scholarship money was distributed to four friends of the race — Cathy Whiteside, Marsha Lens, Erin Maher and Travis Swanson — to use as they see fit.

Refreshing start

Runners were greeted by 67-degree temperatures at the 8 a.m. start time for the Bix 7, the lowest temperature at race time since 2018 when it was 65 degrees when the race began.

There was some humidity in the air at 86%, the 12th time in the past 15 years the late-July race has opened with humidity of 80% or higher.

It's never too early

Thinking about 2023 already?