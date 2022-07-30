Bix notebook: Records fall, age-group winners repeat and scholarships are handed out

Staff report
Glass reaches goal
Once upon a time former Geneseo High School runner Bryan Glass was a perennial contender for the men’s masters championship in the Bix 7 for the better part of a decade.
Now 48, his Bix 7 goals have lowered a little bit but he’s still achieving them.
"My goal today was to run 38:30 and I did 38:27," Glass said after completing another Bix on Saturday. "I’m not getting any younger and it’s not getting any easier."
Glass’ time still was good enough to finish second in the men’s masters division, behind only five-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman. Abdirahman’s time of 35 minutes, 16 seconds is the best ever run by a runner 45 years or older, topping the 35:46 that the legendary Bill Rodgers ran in 1994.
It’s the third time Glass has been second in the masters. He won the division five times — in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021. He also was seventh overall in the 2020 virtual race.
Age-group records fall
A handful of age-group course records were set in Saturday’s race, including two by hometown runners.
Davenport’s Michael Mallon blew away the record for men ages 55-59, covering the course in 40:56. The previous mark was 42:13, by Todd Weller in 2018.
Davenport’s Janelle Swanberg broke the female 70-74 record with a time of 1:02:08. Gwenell Hobson’s previous mark was 1:02:39 in 2019.
A record also was broken in the female 65-69 division as Andriette Wickstrom of Storm Lake, Iowa, ran 56:19 to break Lois Gilmore’s 1996 standard of 57:28.
Repeating the feat
Seven competitors in Saturday's race kept a good thing going, winning age-group titles for the second year in a row.
One of that group, Joe Dunham of Pella, Iowa, moved up an age group to win the 45-49 category for men after winning the 40-44 championship a year ago.
Men's runners who repeated as age-group champs in the same division they won in 2021 were Charles Smogoleski of Eaton Rapids, Mich., in 35-39; Angelo Rinchiuso of Decatur, Ill., in the 70-74 category; and Frank Davis of Rock Falls, Ill., the 75-79 age group.
Three females repeated as age group winners: Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf in the 15-and-under group; Elaina Biechler of Dubuque, Iowa, in the 35-39 classification; and Swanberg in the 70-74 division.
Top volunteers
As always, the Bix 7 honored its volunteers of the year at the annual Friday afternoon pre-race party in the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University.
Joe Detmer, Annette Oberlander, Rachel Leeds and Scott Hoag were this year’s honorees.
Scholarships announced
The winners of two scholarships also were unveiled at the Friday event.
This year’s winners of the Mari Sekharan scholarship, which goes to two members of the St. Ambrose track and field program, were George Barton and Anna Possehl. Each received $2,500.
Longtime Bix 7 volunteer Raj Sekharan, who endows the scholarships in honor of his late wife, told the crowd he plans to continue the scholarship program for as long as the Bix exists.
Laurie McGrath also announced a memorial scholarship that will honor her husband Rick, a Bix 7 assistant race director who died of COVID-19 in December. In the future, the McGrath scholarship will be awarded to a local high school senior but for this first year scholarship money was distributed to four friends of the race — Cathy Whiteside, Marsha Lens, Erin Maher and Travis Swanson — to use as they see fit.
Refreshing start
Runners were greeted by 67-degree temperatures at the 8 a.m. start time for the Bix 7, the lowest temperature at race time since 2018 when it was 65 degrees when the race began.
There was some humidity in the air at 86%, the 12th time in the past 15 years the late-July race has opened with humidity of 80% or higher.
It's never too early
Thinking about 2023 already?
The 49th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 29.
Photos: 2022 Quad-City Times Bix 7 winners
Devin Allbaugh, left, of Bettendorf edges Abdi Abdirahman of Flagstaff, Ariz., at the finish line of Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport. Allbaugh won the Newell award as the fastest local finisher with a time of 35 minutes, 15 seconds. Abdirahman, a five-time Olympian, finished in 35:16.
Bobby Metcalf
Oliver Burns of Plainfield, Ill., crosses the finish line of Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race in Davenport. Burns won the boys high school challenge with a time of 36 minutes, 38 seconds.
Kelsey Allbaugh of Bettendorf, left, runs just behind Logan Soedt of Eldridge near the finish line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport. Allbaugh finished in 44 minutes, 39 seconds to win the Caldwell award as the fastest local female finisher.
Bobby Metcalf
Pleasant Valley High School sophomore Grace Boleyn runs the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. Boleyn won the female high-school competition with a time of 44 minutes, 30 seconds.
Bobby Metcalf
Pleasant Valley High School sophomore Grace Boleyn won the female high school race during Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in Davenport. Boleyn won with a time of 44 minutes, 30 seconds.
Bobby Metcalf
Patrick Tiernan crosses the finish line in 32 minutes, 32 seconds as the men's winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Fiona O'Keeffe crosses the finish line in 35 minutes, 59 seconds to win the female elite division of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday morning in Davenport. O'Keeffe set a Bix 7 record for an American runner.
Bobby Metcalf
Patrick Tiernan crosses the finish line in 32 minutes, 32 seconds as the men's elite winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Fiona O'Keeffe crosses the finish line in 35 minutes, 58 seconds as the female elite winner of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Olivia Moore, left, and Sam Russell, right, run down 3rd Street ahead of the field during Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport. the two were selected as participants in the Russell Break the Tape competition and they finished well ahead of the field to each win $2,500.
BOBBY METCALF
Olivia Moore crosses the finish line in front of Michelle Russell during the Russell Break the Tape competition, part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Olivia Moore crosses the finish line at the Russell Break the Tape competition, part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Sam Russell crosses the finish line during the Russell Break the Tape competition, part of Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in Davenport.
BOBBY METCALF
Photos: 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Layla Tenney of Bettendorf and Melissa Barlett of Davenport react as they run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore female runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Sam Russell runner in the Russell Break the Tape for this years running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Dannie Reynolds of Walcott during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Savannah Roseman and Amanda Roseman of Davenport pose for a selfie as they cross the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners run through a water sprinkler hose as they head to the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Daniel DeVilder of East Moline and Louis Hill of Port Byron run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rachel Rashid of Neponset and Tori Crofton of Neponset pose for a photo during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cara Blunk of Bettendorf and Cameron Blunk of Bettendorf run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josephine Driskill of Rock Island and Brenna Anderson of Rock island during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Alfond of Rochester Hills, Mich. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Alec Sandusky of Rochester Hills, Mich. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wesley Kiptoo of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bruce Huckfeldt carries a US flag as he runs the course during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Andrew Jacob and Lisa Lyn entertain the runners as the pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Grace Boleyn of Bettendorf stretches before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Liam Rasso and Nick Rasso of Long Grove pose for a photo before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josie Case of Eldridge during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pegi Langan and Bill Langan of Davenport walk up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hailey, Cody, Jenna and Katie Kirby watch runners along Kirkwood Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Reuben Misop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vincent Kiprop of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clive Carr of Chicago during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Big River Brass Band performs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Josh Izewski of Blowing Rock, N.C. runs during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Phil Young of Davenport during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sarah Vander Neut of Aurora, Colo. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nicole Norton of Coal Valley cools off on a water slide during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Madison and Ashton Temple cheer on runners during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Corbin Sturgill of Aledo turns onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Edna Kiplagat of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Tiernan of Australia runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christian Haydel of Davenport grabs a cup of water during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Shawna Griffith of Davenport cheers on runners holding a "tap here to power up" with a drawing of a Mario mushroom during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rachel Sommers of Moline runs up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Wilcox of Moline high-fives a group of children during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Amber Leitzen of Dubuque ties her shoes before the start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Leonard Korir of Kenya and Sam Chelanga of Colorado Springs, Colo. run down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kim Conley of Flagstaff, Ariz. during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Moore of Iowa City runs along Brady Street the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The start of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Fiona Okeeffe of Chapel Hill, N.C. runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dominic Korir of Kenya runs down Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Owen Leitzen of Dubuque during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ben Zimmer of DeWitt pours water on his head during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christa Swanson of Lantana, Texas high-fives a group of Elvis' during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators cheer on runners as they make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bruce Huckfeldt of Waukee holds up an American flag as he makes the turn onto Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Elite runners make their way up Brady Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Balloons are carried down Third Street during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A look at the finish line during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Set up for the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Davenport.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Barbershop Quartet "Take Note" of Ralph Brooks, Dick Kingdon, Ed Chapman ad Raymond Schwarzkopf sing to the runners as the pass by at the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Diane Scogland of Bettendorf, Pat Burroughs of Davenport, Joe Scogland Bettendorf, and John Burroughs of Davenport cheer on the runners as they pass by on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Fiona O'Keefe with her award after winning the womens running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Patrick Tiernan holds his award after winning the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Kelly Reynolds of Sterling has her picture taken with the Marilyn Monroe ladies during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runner-up of the top ten female runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runner-up of the top ten male runners are presented during awards ceremonies at the conclusion of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The group of elite runners make the turn on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the Quad-City Times 48th annual Bix 7 Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runners head toward the turn around on McClellan Boulevard during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Alexandria Wilson of Davenport grabs a glass of water from a volunteer along McClellan Boulevard during the 48th annual running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Runners head toward the turn around on McClellan Boulevard as other head back to the finish line during the running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Winners of the 48th annual Bix 7 race are Patrick Tiernan and Fiona O' Keefe.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Bettendorf's Devin Allbaugh and his wife, Kelsey, won the Gregg Newell and Eloise Caldwell trophies as the top Quad-Cities finishers in Saturday's Quad-City Times Bix 7. It was the first Newell award for Devin and Kelsey repeated as the Caldwell recipient.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Danny Reynolds of Walcott and Erin Mahr of Davenport wearing their tunic outfits as they run with "Team Feta Chesse" during the 48th annual running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Volunteers Tony Haut and Bob Rogan rack up water cups dropped by the runners along McClellan Boulevard after the running of the Running of the 48th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Photos: The starting line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7
Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring talks to the crowd prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
A member of the Honor Guard stands at attention prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
London Young sings the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Former Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich listens to the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Quad-City Times Bix 7 race announcer Phil Stewart hands the microphone to London Young, the new national anthem singer, prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
London Young, left, sings the national anthem while Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm, middle, and Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring, right, listen prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
The elite runners listen to the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
London Young sings the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Stephen Sambu (7) of Kenya, Abdi Abdirahman (23) of Flagstaff, Ariz. and Leonard Korir (1) of Kenya listen to the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm fires the starting gun to start the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Elite runners listen to the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Sam Chelanga (3) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Edna Kiplagat (2) of Kenya, Biruktayit Degefa (4) of Ethiopia listen to the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
London Young sings the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
London Young, left, sings the national anthem while Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm, middle, and Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring, right, listen prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring, left, talks to the crowd while Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm stands prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
London Young sings the national anthem prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Broderick Trice of Davenport walks at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Bobby Metcalf
Stephen Quested of Davenport walks at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Dabid Hull of Hampton runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Todd Hornaday of Bettendorf walks at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
James Carlson of Cambridge waves at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Londyn Witmer of Davenport walks with the Palmer Chiropractic College spine at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Karmi Rivera of Davenport runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Runners at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
A Sith lord walks at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Monty Beal of West Liberty runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
David Adams of Denver, Colo. runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Drew Coverdill of Geneseo runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Christopher Teel of New Liberty runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Rick Pahl (7374) of Muscatine and Hunter Hill (609) of Davenport run at the start of the race.
Bobby Metcalf
Kathleen Schmitt (4077) of Bettendorf runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Drew Foster of Moline and Cindy Remaly of Moline walk at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Runners at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Marisa Miller of Galesburg and Sean Kistler of Galesburg run at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Mary Kay Doyle (836) of Park Ridge at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Ryan Ferguson of Lake Villa runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Randy Friemel of Bettendorf runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Mark Bakkum of Cedar Rapids runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Runners at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Zach Hein (7146) of Walcott runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Runners at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Hope Simonson (4587) of Eldridge runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Scott Tinsman of Bettendorf runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Sean Collins of Las Vegas, Nev. runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Chad Sharp (6970) of North Liberty and Eric Sorge (6917) of North Liberty at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Callyn Dittmar (2100) of Moline runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Laura Ashby (2173) of Davenport, Sophia Ashby (2174) of Davenport and Landon Ashby (3068) of Davenport run at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Jean Dixon of Reynolds runs at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf
Reid Behrens (7403) of Lincoln, Neb. and Abby Sears (8291) of Bettendorf of Davenport run at the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race Saturday in Davenport.
Bobby Metcalf