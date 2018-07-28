Complete results
Check out your time in either the Quad-City Times Bix 7 or the Prairie Farms Quick Bix in this section.
Beardsley does it
Beat the Elite runner Bob Beardsley finished a minute, 54 seconds ahead of the top runners. Page C2
Local awards
Zach Hird and Addie Pulley won the Newell and Caldwell Trophies. Page C2
High School Challenge
Runners from Alleman and Cedar Rapids Washington won money for their schools. Page C3
A quiet day
Volunteers in the medical tent didn’t have much to do due to cooler temperatures. Page C14
Costume contest
A bull and matador came out on top in Bix 7 costume contest. Page C15
Made in America
American runners had a bigger-than-usual impact on the race. Page C19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.