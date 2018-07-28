Complete results

Check out your time in either the Quad-City Times Bix 7 or the Prairie Farms Quick Bix in this section.

Beardsley does it

Beat the Elite runner Bob Beardsley finished a minute, 54 seconds ahead of the top runners. Page C2

Local awards

Zach Hird and Addie Pulley won the Newell and Caldwell Trophies. Page C2

High School Challenge

Runners from Alleman and Cedar Rapids Washington won money for their schools. Page C3

A quiet day

Volunteers in the medical tent didn’t have much to do due to cooler temperatures. Page C14

Costume contest

A bull and matador came out on top in Bix 7 costume contest. Page C15

Made in America

American runners had a bigger-than-usual impact on the race. Page C19

