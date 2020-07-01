<div style="padding: 15px; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); box-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15) 0px 1px 2px 0px; min-height: 300px; margin-bottom: 20px;"><div class="row" style=""><div class="col-12"><div style="position: relative; margin: 30px 0px;"><div style="display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; width: 100%;"><span><div style="display: inline-block; position: relative;"><div class="MuiFormControl-root MuiTextField-root MuiFormControl-fullWidth" spellcheck="false" autocorrect="off" style="width: 250px;"><div class="MuiInputBase-root MuiInput-root MuiInput-underline MuiInputBase-fullWidth MuiInput-fullWidth MuiInputBase-formControl MuiInput-formControl MuiInputBase-adornedStart"><div class="MuiInputAdornment-root MuiInputAdornment-positionStart"><svg fill="currentColor" preserveAspectRatio="xMidYMid meet" height="20" width="20" viewBox="0 0 40 40" style="vertical-align: bottom; font-size: 24px; line-height: 27px; margin-bottom: -18px;">Quad-City Times Bix 7</h3><div style="margin-top: 10px;"><div><div><div style="padding: 0px; text-align: left; font-size: 16px; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; letter-spacing: 0px; clear: both; width: 100%; margin-top: 30px; color: rgb(74, 74, 74);">Bix 7<div style="margin-top: 3px; margin-bottom: 8px;"><div style="text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 10px; color: rgb(22, 169, 225); letter-spacing: 0.5px; font-family: ProximaNovaBold; border: 1px solid rgb(22, 169, 225); height: 16px; border-radius: 20px; text-align: center; width: fit-content; padding-left: 6px; padding-right: 6px;"><span>Virtual Race</span></div></div></div></div><div style="font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-size: 14px;"><span id="date-value"> July 01, 2020</span></div><div class="row px-0" style="border-bottom: 2px solid lightgray; margin: 16px 0px 10px;"><div class="col-2 p-0" style="height: 12px; width: 46px; color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-family: ProximaNovaBold; font-size: 12px; line-height: 12px; text-transform: uppercase; text-align: center;">Rank</div><div class="col-6 p-0" style="height: 12px; width: 46px; color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-family: ProximaNovaBold; font-size: 12px; line-height: 12px; text-transform: uppercase; text-align: left;">Athlete/Bib/Division</div><div class="col-3 pr-10" style="height: 12px; width: 46px; color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-family: ProximaNovaBold; font-size: 12px; line-height: 12px; text-transform: uppercase; text-align: left;">Time</div></div><div><div style="margin-top: 14px; padding: 10px 10px 8px; font-family: ProximaNovaBold, arial, sans-serif; text-align: left; font-size: 12px; background-color: rgb(250, 250, 250); text-transform: uppercase; margin-bottom: 20px;">Full Course</div><div><a href="/event/180346/results/Event/901204/Course/1756722/Bib/43729" style="display: flex; align-items: center; color: rgb(74, 74, 74); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(221, 221, 221); transition: all 0.3s ease 0s; width: 100%; position: relative;"><div class="row mx-0" style="width: 100%; min-height: 66px; display: flex; align-items: center;"><div class="col-sm-2 col-2" style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-family: LatoBold; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; text-align: center; padding: 0px 4px 0px 6px;">1</div><div class="col-sm-6 col-6 p-0"><div style="padding-left: 6px;"><span><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-family: ProximaNovaBold; font-size: 16px; line-height: 20px;">Frederick Manternach</span></span> <br><span style="color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-size: 11px;">43729</span><span style="padding: 0px 10px;">|</span><span style="color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-size: 11px;">M 36</span></div></div><div class="col-sm-3 col-2 p-0"><div style="height: 29px; width: 66px; color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-size: 16px; font-family: LatoBold; line-height: 28px; text-align: center;">28:20<div style="display: flex; width: 100%; justify-content: center;"><div style="text-transform: uppercase; display: flex; font-size: 10px; color: rgb(22, 169, 225); letter-spacing: 0.5px; font-family: ProximaNovaBold; height: 12px; margin-top: 3px; text-align: center; align-items: center;">Virtual</div></div></div></div><div class="col-sm-1 col-1" style="left: 10px;"><svg width="10px" height="19px" viewBox="0 0 10 19"><g id="Page-1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="List-View-claim-left" transform="translate(-1237.000000, -819.000000)" fill="#CCCCCC"><path d="M1233.14062,823.958984 C1233.14062,823.888672 1233.15527,823.81543 1233.18457,823.739258 C1233.21387,823.663086 1233.25781,823.595703 1233.31641,823.537109 C1233.43359,823.43164 1233.57422,823.378906 1233.73828,823.378906 C1233.90234,823.378906 1234.04297,823.43164 1234.16016,823.537109 L1242.10547,831.482422 L1249.92773,823.660156 C1250.04492,823.542968 1250.18555,823.484375 1250.34961,823.484375 C1250.51367,823.484375 1250.6543,823.542968 1250.77148,823.660156 C1250.88867,823.777344 1250.94727,823.917968 1250.94727,824.082031 C1250.94727,824.246095 1250.88867,824.386718 1250.77148,824.503906 L1242.52734,832.748047 C1242.41016,832.865235 1242.26953,832.923828 1242.10547,832.923828 C1241.94141,832.923828 1241.80078,832.865235 1241.68359,832.748047 L1233.31641,824.398438 C1233.25781,824.339843 1233.21387,824.272461 1233.18457,824.196289 C1233.15527,824.120117 1233.14062,824.041016 1233.14062,823.958984 Z" id="Arrow-down---simple-line-icons-Copy-17" transform="translate(1242.043945, 828.151367) rotate(-90.000000) translate(-1242.043945, -828.151367) "></path></g></g></svg></div></div></a></div><div><a href="/event/180346/results/Event/901204/Course/1756722/Bib/12304" style="height: 66px; background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(38, 170, 223, 0.05) 0%, rgba(38, 170, 223, 0) 100%); display: flex; align-items: center; border-left: 3px solid rgb(22, 169, 225); color: rgb(74, 74, 74); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(221, 221, 221); transition: all 0.3s ease 0s; width: 100%; position: relative;"><div class="row mx-0" style="width: 100%; min-height: 66px; display: flex; align-items: center;"><div class="col-sm-2 col-2" style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-family: LatoBold; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; text-align: center; padding: 0px 4px 0px 6px;">2</div><div class="col-sm-6 col-6 p-0"><div style="padding-left: 6px;"><span><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-family: ProximaNovaBold; font-size: 16px; line-height: 20px;">Sam Hurwitz</span></span> <br><span style="color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-size: 11px;">12304</span><span style="padding: 0px 10px;">|</span><span style="color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-size: 11px;">M 26</span></div></div><div class="col-sm-3 col-2 p-0"><div style="height: 29px; width: 66px; color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-size: 16px; font-family: LatoBold; line-height: 28px; text-align: center;">44:11<div style="display: flex; width: 100%; justify-content: center;"><div style="text-transform: uppercase; display: flex; font-size: 10px; color: rgb(22, 169, 225); letter-spacing: 0.5px; font-family: ProximaNovaBold; height: 12px; margin-top: 3px; text-align: center; align-items: center;">Virtual</div></div><svg width="14px" height="14px" viewBox="0 0 22 22" style="position: absolute; left: -12px; top: 0px; height: 29px;"><defs><linearGradient x1="5.08270264%" y1="22.7294922%" x2="103.292847%" y2="72.7172852%" id="linearGradient-1"><stop stop-color="#2EB4E7" offset="0%"></stop><stop stop-color="#16A9E1" offset="32.027264%"></stop><stop stop-color="#0092C9" offset="100%"></stop></linearGradient><circle id="path-2" cx="10" cy="10" r="10"></circle></defs><g id="Page-1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="List-View-claim-left" transform="translate(-1101.000000, -821.000000)"><g id="Group" transform="translate(1102.000000, 822.000000)"><g id="Oval"><use fill="url(#linearGradient-1)" fill-rule="evenodd" xlink:href="#path-2"></use><circle stroke="#FFFFFF" stroke-width="1" cx="10" cy="10" r="10.5"></circle></g><path d="M7.07949378,15.5595445 C6.39838573,14.9326207 5.70817349,13.8284607 6.59441056,12.2544141 C6.59441056,12.2544141 7.04080092,16.1043974 10.5729464,15.9978277 C14.1053765,15.8932179 15.9999038,13.5680387 15.9999038,10.8702331 C15.9999038,10.8702331 16.0181122,10.0767176 15.5535134,9.11661039 C15.5535134,9.11661039 15.624071,10.7558238 13.6968254,11.5956419 C13.6968254,11.5956419 17.1786133,7.45755301 12.8145714,4.69948036 C12.8145714,4.69948036 13.5104738,6.27818174 12.2586462,6.79731089 C12.2586462,6.79731089 11.9328865,3.21975406 7.33640295,3 C7.33640295,3 10.2847416,5.27936649 7.94040979,8.59772623 C7.94040979,8.59772623 8.14866839,6.19905069 5.47886142,6.29802576 C5.47886142,6.29802576 6.79242694,7.32868943 5.36306737,8.65701328 C3.59941291,10.2957367 3.93427681,12.3345251 4.26174354,12.9817829 C4.82848006,14.0950075 5.82994218,15.0053821 7.07949378,15.5595445" id="Flame-Copy-2" fill="#FFFFFF"></path></g></g></g></svg></div></div><div class="col-sm-1 col-1" style="left: 10px;"><svg width="10px" height="19px" viewBox="0 0 10 19"><g id="Page-1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="List-View-claim-left" transform="translate(-1237.000000, -819.000000)" fill="#CCCCCC"><path d="M1233.14062,823.958984 C1233.14062,823.888672 1233.15527,823.81543 1233.18457,823.739258 C1233.21387,823.663086 1233.25781,823.595703 1233.31641,823.537109 C1233.43359,823.43164 1233.57422,823.378906 1233.73828,823.378906 C1233.90234,823.378906 1234.04297,823.43164 1234.16016,823.537109 L1242.10547,831.482422 L1249.92773,823.660156 C1250.04492,823.542968 1250.18555,823.484375 1250.34961,823.484375 C1250.51367,823.484375 1250.6543,823.542968 1250.77148,823.660156 C1250.88867,823.777344 1250.94727,823.917968 1250.94727,824.082031 C1250.94727,824.246095 1250.88867,824.386718 1250.77148,824.503906 L1242.52734,832.748047 C1242.41016,832.865235 1242.26953,832.923828 1242.10547,832.923828 C1241.94141,832.923828 1241.80078,832.865235 1241.68359,832.748047 L1233.31641,824.398438 C1233.25781,824.339843 1233.21387,824.272461 1233.18457,824.196289 C1233.15527,824.120117 1233.14062,824.041016 1233.14062,823.958984 Z" id="Arrow-down---simple-line-icons-Copy-17" transform="translate(1242.043945, 828.151367) rotate(-90.000000) translate(-1242.043945, -828.151367) "></path></g></g></svg></div></div></a></div><div><a href="/event/180346/results/Event/901204/Course/1756722/Bib/97711" style="height: 66px; background: linear-gradient(90deg, rgba(38, 170, 223, 0.05) 0%, rgba(38, 170, 223, 0) 100%); display: flex; align-items: center; border-left: 3px solid rgb(22, 169, 225); color: rgb(74, 74, 74); border-bottom: 1px solid rgb(221, 221, 221); transition: all 0.3s ease 0s; width: 100%; position: relative;"><div class="row mx-0" style="width: 100%; min-height: 66px; display: flex; align-items: center;"><div class="col-sm-2 col-2" style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-family: LatoBold; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; text-align: center; padding: 0px 4px 0px 6px;">3</div><div class="col-sm-6 col-6 p-0"><div style="padding-left: 6px;"><span><span style="color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-family: ProximaNovaBold; font-size: 16px; line-height: 20px;">Travis Jordan</span></span> <br><span style="color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-size: 11px;">97711</span><span style="padding: 0px 10px;">|</span><span style="color: rgb(155, 155, 155); font-size: 11px;">M 37</span></div></div><div class="col-sm-3 col-2 p-0"><div style="height: 29px; width: 66px; color: rgb(74, 74, 74); font-size: 16px; font-family: LatoBold; line-height: 28px; text-align: center;">1:03:26<div style="display: flex; width: 100%; justify-content: center;"><div style="text-transform: uppercase; display: flex; font-size: 10px; color: rgb(22, 169, 225); letter-spacing: 0.5px; font-family: ProximaNovaBold; height: 12px; margin-top: 3px; text-align: center; align-items: center;">Virtual</div></div><svg width="14px" height="14px" viewBox="0 0 22 22" style="position: absolute; left: -12px; top: 0px; height: 29px;"><defs><linearGradient x1="5.08270264%" y1="22.7294922%" x2="103.292847%" y2="72.7172852%" id="linearGradient-1"><stop stop-color="#2EB4E7" offset="0%"></stop><stop stop-color="#16A9E1" offset="32.027264%"></stop><stop stop-color="#0092C9" offset="100%"></stop></linearGradient><circle id="path-2" cx="10" cy="10" r="10"></circle></defs><g id="Page-1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="List-View-claim-left" transform="translate(-1101.000000, -821.000000)"><g id="Group" transform="translate(1102.000000, 822.000000)"><g id="Oval"><use fill="url(#linearGradient-1)" fill-rule="evenodd" xlink:href="#path-2"></use><circle stroke="#FFFFFF" stroke-width="1" cx="10" cy="10" r="10.5"></circle></g><path d="M7.07949378,15.5595445 C6.39838573,14.9326207 5.70817349,13.8284607 6.59441056,12.2544141 C6.59441056,12.2544141 7.04080092,16.1043974 10.5729464,15.9978277 C14.1053765,15.8932179 15.9999038,13.5680387 15.9999038,10.8702331 C15.9999038,10.8702331 16.0181122,10.0767176 15.5535134,9.11661039 C15.5535134,9.11661039 15.624071,10.7558238 13.6968254,11.5956419 C13.6968254,11.5956419 17.1786133,7.45755301 12.8145714,4.69948036 C12.8145714,4.69948036 13.5104738,6.27818174 12.2586462,6.79731089 C12.2586462,6.79731089 11.9328865,3.21975406 7.33640295,3 C7.33640295,3 10.2847416,5.27936649 7.94040979,8.59772623 C7.94040979,8.59772623 8.14866839,6.19905069 5.47886142,6.29802576 C5.47886142,6.29802576 6.79242694,7.32868943 5.36306737,8.65701328 C3.59941291,10.2957367 3.93427681,12.3345251 4.26174354,12.9817829 C4.82848006,14.0950075 5.82994218,15.0053821 7.07949378,15.5595445" id="Flame-Copy-2" fill="#FFFFFF"></path></g></g></g></svg></div></div><div class="col-sm-1 col-1" style="left: 10px;"><svg width="10px" height="19px" viewBox="0 0 10 19"><g id="Page-1" stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g id="List-View-claim-left" transform="translate(-1237.000000, -819.000000)" fill="#CCCCCC"><path d="M1233.14062,823.958984 C1233.14062,823.888672 1233.15527,823.81543 1233.18457,823.739258 C1233.21387,823.663086 1233.25781,823.595703 1233.31641,823.537109 C1233.43359,823.43164 1233.57422,823.378906 1233.73828,823.378906 C1233.90234,823.378906 1234.04297,823.43164 1234.16016,823.537109 L1242.10547,831.482422 L1249.92773,823.660156 C1250.04492,823.542968 1250.18555,823.484375 1250.34961,823.484375 C1250.51367,823.484375 1250.6543,823.542968 1250.77148,823.660156 C1250.88867,823.777344 1250.94727,823.917968 1250.94727,824.082031 C1250.94727,824.246095 1250.88867,824.386718 1250.77148,824.503906 L1242.52734,832.748047 C1242.41016,832.865235 1242.26953,832.923828 1242.10547,832.923828 C1241.94141,832.923828 1241.80078,832.865235 1241.68359,832.748047 L1233.31641,824.398438 C1233.25781,824.339843 1233.21387,824.272461 1233.18457,824.196289 C1233.15527,824.120117 1233.14062,824.041016 1233.14062,823.958984 Z" id="Arrow-down---simple-line-icons-Copy-17" transform="translate(1242.043945, 828.151367) rotate(-90.000000) translate(-1242.043945, -828.151367) "></path></g></g></svg></div></div></a></div></div><div style="background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); <div style="text-align: center; padding: 15px 0px 0px;"><button class="view-all-results" style="display: inline-block; padding: 5px 15px; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular, helvetica, arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1em; text-decoration: none; color: rgb(22, 169, 225); cursor: pointer; border: none; box-shadow: none; background-color: transparent;">VIEW ALL</button></div></div></div></div></div></div><div style="color: rgb(102, 102, 102); right: 0px; bottom: -15px; letter-spacing: 0.3px; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 14px; padding-bottom: 3px; padding-top: 30px; float: right; text-align: right;"><div style="float: right;">Event: 901204 | Affiliate: 56638</div></div>
