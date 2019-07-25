Thanks from the Quad-City Times, the Bix 7 committee and the Cornbelt Running Club to ...

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Genesis Health System

Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf

Premier Buick GMC Dealers

Scott County Regional Authority

GOLD MEDAL SPONSORS

Arconic

Genesis Orthopedic Hospital

Iowa American Water

KWQC

MidAmerican Energy

Prairie Farms

Running Wild

Walmart

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE JR. BIX 7

Arconic

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE SPORTS AND FITNESS EXPO

Running Wild

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF POSTRACE PARTY

Walmart

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE ALL-CITY CHALLENGE

Scott County Regional Authority

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF BIX AT SIX

Iowa American Water

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF BRADY STREET SPRINTS

Genesis Orthopedic Hospital

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF QUAD-CITY AREA TOP MALE & FEMALE AWARDS

Victory Store.com

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF HIGH SCHOOL CHALLENGE AND FIRST RESPONDER CHALLENGE

Premier Buick GMC Dealers

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF QUICK BIX AND CHRONO TIMING SYSTEM

Prairie Farms

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF BEAT THE ELITE

Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF AGE GROUP AWARDS

University of Iowa Community Credit Union

PRESENTING SPONSOR OF MILITARY DIVISION

VanDerGinst Law

OFFICIAL HOTEL OF THE BIX 7

Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf

OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF VOLUNTEERS AND GENESIS WALK

Genesis Health System

OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF 2019 BIX 7 POSTER

Cedar Graphics

OFFICIAL WATER STOP SPONSOR

Aleris

OFFICIAL COSTUME CONTEST SPONSOR

Q106.5 and 101.3FM

CONTRIBUTING SPONSORS

Aleris

Block Hahn Builders

Cedar Graphics

Chick-fil-A

City of Davenport

Cornbelt Running Club

Dr Pepper/Snapple

Enviromark

Expressions Jewelers

The Filling Station

Mel Foster Co.

Hawkeye Ice

101.3 KISS FM

The Outing Club

Q106.5

Q-C Find Now

Quad-Cities River Bandits

Quad-City International Airport

Quad-City Storm

Roto Rooter

St. Ambrose University

7G Distributing

University of Iowa Community Credit Union

VanDerGinst Law

Victorystore.com

Wendy's

Western Illinois University Quad-Cities

Whitey's

The Y

SUPPORTING BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS & INDIVIDUALS

AAA Rents

Aleris

American Red Cross

Bettendorf High School summer fitness crew

Bi-State Lighting Maintenance

Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society

Boyler's Ornamental Iron

Camp McClellan Cellars

The Center P.U.N.C.H. Youth Group

ColorWorks Screen Printing

Concrete Central

Davenport Moose Lodge

Davenport Police Explorer Unit

Delta Sigma Chi

Electronic Engineers

Environmental Management Services

Estes Construction

Gerdau Ameristeel

Happy Joe's

Hilltop Campus Village

Hy-Vee Floral, East Kimberly Davenport

Northwest Mechanical

Quad-Cities Telephone Answering Service

Ryan Co. US

Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University

Scott County Family Y

Scott County Sheriff's Reserve

Sergeant Peppers

The Sign Shop

St. John's United Methodist Church

Sunbelt Rentals

Terry Frazer RV

Tri-City Equipment

United Rental

Village of Milan-Public Works

Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses

Walmart-West Kimberly Road

Waterpark Car Wash

Wayne Montgomery

Whitey's Ice Cream

Special thanks to ...

Residents and businesses along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 route

City of Davenport Traffic Management Department and the Davenport Police Department

