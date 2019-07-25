Thanks from the Quad-City Times, the Bix 7 committee and the Cornbelt Running Club to ...
PLATINUM SPONSORS
Genesis Health System
Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf
Premier Buick GMC Dealers
Scott County Regional Authority
GOLD MEDAL SPONSORS
Arconic
Genesis Orthopedic Hospital
Iowa American Water
KWQC
MidAmerican Energy
Prairie Farms
Running Wild
Walmart
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE JR. BIX 7
Arconic
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE SPORTS AND FITNESS EXPO
Running Wild
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF POSTRACE PARTY
Walmart
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE ALL-CITY CHALLENGE
Scott County Regional Authority
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF BIX AT SIX
Iowa American Water
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF BRADY STREET SPRINTS
Genesis Orthopedic Hospital
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF QUAD-CITY AREA TOP MALE & FEMALE AWARDS
Victory Store.com
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF HIGH SCHOOL CHALLENGE AND FIRST RESPONDER CHALLENGE
Premier Buick GMC Dealers
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF QUICK BIX AND CHRONO TIMING SYSTEM
Prairie Farms
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF BEAT THE ELITE
Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF AGE GROUP AWARDS
University of Iowa Community Credit Union
PRESENTING SPONSOR OF MILITARY DIVISION
VanDerGinst Law
OFFICIAL HOTEL OF THE BIX 7
Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf
OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF VOLUNTEERS AND GENESIS WALK
Genesis Health System
OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF 2019 BIX 7 POSTER
Cedar Graphics
OFFICIAL WATER STOP SPONSOR
Aleris
OFFICIAL COSTUME CONTEST SPONSOR
Q106.5 and 101.3FM
CONTRIBUTING SPONSORS
Aleris
Block Hahn Builders
Cedar Graphics
Chick-fil-A
City of Davenport
Cornbelt Running Club
Dr Pepper/Snapple
Enviromark
Expressions Jewelers
The Filling Station
Mel Foster Co.
Hawkeye Ice
101.3 KISS FM
The Outing Club
Q106.5
Q-C Find Now
Quad-Cities River Bandits
Quad-City International Airport
Quad-City Storm
Roto Rooter
St. Ambrose University
7G Distributing
University of Iowa Community Credit Union
VanDerGinst Law
Wendy's
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities
Whitey's
The Y
SUPPORTING BUSINESSES, ORGANIZATIONS & INDIVIDUALS
AAA Rents
Aleris
American Red Cross
Bettendorf High School summer fitness crew
Bi-State Lighting Maintenance
Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society
Boyler's Ornamental Iron
Camp McClellan Cellars
The Center P.U.N.C.H. Youth Group
ColorWorks Screen Printing
Concrete Central
Davenport Moose Lodge
Davenport Police Explorer Unit
Delta Sigma Chi
Electronic Engineers
Environmental Management Services
Estes Construction
Gerdau Ameristeel
Happy Joe's
Hilltop Campus Village
Hy-Vee Floral, East Kimberly Davenport
Northwest Mechanical
Quad-Cities Telephone Answering Service
Ryan Co. US
Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University
Scott County Family Y
Scott County Sheriff's Reserve
Sergeant Peppers
The Sign Shop
St. John's United Methodist Church
Sunbelt Rentals
Terry Frazer RV
Tri-City Equipment
United Rental
Village of Milan-Public Works
Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses
Walmart-West Kimberly Road
Waterpark Car Wash
Wayne Montgomery
Whitey's Ice Cream
Special thanks to ...
Residents and businesses along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 route
City of Davenport Traffic Management Department and the Davenport Police Department
