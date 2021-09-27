 Skip to main content
BIZ BYTE: UnityPoint Health Cup raises more than $3K
Health Cup Hearts were a new addition to UnityPoint Health-Trinity's Trinity Health Foundation’s Signature Golf Event this year, raising more than $3,000 for Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services. The heart-shaped signs were donated by individuals to celebrate the amazing people who have touched the hearts of our community.

The UnityPoint Health Cup is presented by McLaughlin Motors. This year the event raised more than $140,000 for Trinity’s Cardiovascular Services, making it Trinity Health Foundation’s most successful event ever.

