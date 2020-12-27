BIZ BYTES: Davenport Library presents business seminar

The Davenport Library will hold a program on using YouTube to grow your business at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. The program will include information about creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand.
This program will be presented virtually using GoToMeeting. No registration is required. Join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/855419077
You can also dial in using your phone: 408-650-3123. Access Code: 855-419-077.
Hy-Vee to host 'Best of Local Brands' summits
WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced recently that it would start hosting quarterly “Best of Local Brands” summits in 2021 to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 275 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Hy-Vee is accepting submissions for its “Best of Brands” summits online at www.rangeme.com/hyveelocalsummit in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care.
The summits will be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in and will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. Summit dates are: Feb. 10-12, May 11-13, Aug. 4-6, and Nov. 3-5.
“An increasing number of Hy-Vee customers would like to be able to purchase from local vendors during their grocery shopping process — whether in store or via our Aisles Online grocery pickup and delivery service,” Darren Baty, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Hy-Vee, said in a news release. “Supporting small, local businesses is important to us, and these quarterly summits will enable vendors in our eight-state region to present their products directly to our purchasing team, and — in return — will ensure our team is aware of all of the incredible, locally-made products that we can share with our customers.”
Fareway launches hiring initiative in 6-state region
BOONE, Iowa — Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a hiring initiative for both full- and part-time career positions across grocery, market and bakery departments in its six-state region. Fareway is a growing Midwest grocery company with store locations in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The chain cited recent expansion, evolving online shopping initiatives and long-term career growth opportunities as creating the need for hundreds of potential, new employees.
“We look forward to offering additional opportunities with advancement potential across our grocery, market and bakery departments,” Fareway corporate recruiter Stephanie Rohrer said in a news release. “Fareway values its dedicated employees beyond measure, offering rewarding career development and competitive benefits.”
To apply at Fareway, or to find other opportunities, please visit Fareway.com/careers/.
CASI offers holiday thanks
The Center for Active Seniors has expressed its thanks to "Secret Santas who picked tags and shopped or who provided gifts" that allowed CASI to fill the Christmas wishes of over 700 area seniors.
They also thank Matthiesen's Deer & Custom Processing and Catering and the Jaycees of the Quad Cities for preparing and serving holiday meals through the CASI Christmas Drive By Dinner.
Rhythm City donates to March of Dimes
Rhythm City Casino Resort presented a check to the March of Dimes Iowa Chapter on Nov. 27 at the casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Rhythm City's Donate & Play promotion every Wednesday in October raised $20,325 for the March of Dimes Iowa Chapter.
Mo Hyder, general manager of Rhythm City Casino Resort presented the check to board chairman Pete Stopulos of March of Dimes.
Mediacom commits $100,000 to combat hunger
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Mediacom Communications announced Wednesday that the company was contributing $100,000 to a network of community food banks to help families in need of food assistance.
The cash donations will be made directly to organizations connected to the Feeding America network, including a $10,000 contributions to the Food Bank of Iowa.
“Not knowing where to find a meal is awful any day of the year, but it is particularly tough during the holidays. This year is especially harsh, with high unemployment and thousands facing the fear of scarcity and hunger for the first time,” said Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa. “This donation from our friends at Mediacom will help Food Bank of Iowa provide 40,000 meals to those who need it most.”
According to data from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, 1 in 6 Americans faces food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IHMVCU donates building to United Way
GALESBURG — IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union has donated its building at 1215 Monmouth Blvd. in Galesburg to the United Way of Knox County.
“We’ve been looking for options and the Monmouth Blvd property fits the bill,” said Laun Dunn, United Way of Knox County executive director. “It’s a good location on a bus route, there’s plenty of parking and it’s close to two of our community partners, the Knox County Housing Authority and Phoenix Industries, of which is staffed by KCCDD.”
The United Way of Knox County wants to consolidate its operations, including administrative offices, the After School Supper meal program and Teen Court, under one roof, according to a news release.
The property has been owned by IHMVCU since the merger with Midwest Community Credit Union in 2007.
“Like any business, we don’t like to leave buildings sitting empty,” IHMVCU Facilities Manager Jeff Van Herzeele said in a news release. “It’ll be great to see the building used again, and it’s an added bonus we’re helping United Way.”