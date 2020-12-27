BIZ BYTES: Davenport Library presents business seminar

The cash donations will be made directly to organizations connected to the Feeding America network, including a $10,000 contributions to the Food Bank of Iowa.

“Not knowing where to find a meal is awful any day of the year, but it is particularly tough during the holidays. This year is especially harsh, with high unemployment and thousands facing the fear of scarcity and hunger for the first time,” said Michelle Book, CEO of Food Bank of Iowa. “This donation from our friends at Mediacom will help Food Bank of Iowa provide 40,000 meals to those who need it most.”

According to data from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, 1 in 6 Americans faces food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IHMVCU donates building to United Way

GALESBURG — IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union has donated its building at 1215 Monmouth Blvd. in Galesburg to the United Way of Knox County.

“We’ve been looking for options and the Monmouth Blvd property fits the bill,” said Laun Dunn, United Way of Knox County executive director. “It’s a good location on a bus route, there’s plenty of parking and it’s close to two of our community partners, the Knox County Housing Authority and Phoenix Industries, of which is staffed by KCCDD.”