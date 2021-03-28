Biz Bytes: Hy-Vee receives Happy Joe Whitty Award

Hy-Vee was awarded the second annual Happy Joe Whitty Award at Hand in Hand’s Chili Cook-Off. The award is given to a company or organization in the Quad-Cities that makes hiring people with disabilities a priority and contributes to the programs that provide people with disabilities opportunities to build their confidence, self-esteem and provide social interaction.

The Happy Joe Whitty Award was created in 2019 to honor Joe Whitty and all his work with the disability community. Last year the award was voted on by volunteer committee members of the Chili Cook-Off and given to Happy Joe’s Pizza. This year, Hand in Hand opened nominations to the public, and there was overwhelming support for Hy-Vee.

Doreen and Doug Jasper, parents of a Hand in Hand participant, were one of the couples who nominated Hy-Vee. Their daughter Kalyn has been employed at Hy-Vee for nearly 10 years.

“The other employees at Kalyn's store treat her like any other employee, providing her positive feedback during her workday, greeting her by name when she's in the store outside working hours, and always make her feel like she's part of the Hy-Vee team," the Jaspers said. "Hy-Vee has clearly created a welcoming and inclusive work environment for employees of all abilities, and Kalyn definitely appreciates that … and so do we.”