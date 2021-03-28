Biz Bytes: Hy-Vee receives Happy Joe Whitty Award

Hy-Vee was awarded the second annual Happy Joe Whitty Award at Hand in Hand’s Chili Cook-Off. The award is given to a company or organization in the Quad-Cities that makes hiring people with disabilities a priority and contributes to the programs that provide people with disabilities opportunities to build their confidence, self-esteem and provide social interaction.
The Happy Joe Whitty Award was created in 2019 to honor Joe Whitty and all his work with the disability community. Last year the award was voted on by volunteer committee members of the Chili Cook-Off and given to Happy Joe’s Pizza. This year, Hand in Hand opened nominations to the public, and there was overwhelming support for Hy-Vee.
Doreen and Doug Jasper, parents of a Hand in Hand participant, were one of the couples who nominated Hy-Vee. Their daughter Kalyn has been employed at Hy-Vee for nearly 10 years.
“The other employees at Kalyn's store treat her like any other employee, providing her positive feedback during her workday, greeting her by name when she's in the store outside working hours, and always make her feel like she's part of the Hy-Vee team," the Jaspers said. "Hy-Vee has clearly created a welcoming and inclusive work environment for employees of all abilities, and Kalyn definitely appreciates that … and so do we.”
In addition to hiring people with disabilities, Hy-Vee has also been an integral part of Camp Hand in Hand. In 2000, Camp Hand in Hand was established by a local set of parents with children with disabilities. Their dream was to see their children afforded the same opportunities available to their typically developing peers. The camp was designed with unique activities and programs that put children with disabilities first. The experience helps develop life skills and create memories that will last a lifetime.
Camp Hand in Hand has grown into a two-week summer camp that serves 60 campers each July.
“We are honored to receive this award, particularly because it was created in Joe Whitty’s honor” said Debbie Geisler, Quad Cities communications and marketing manager for Hy-Vee. “Joe Whitty was known for his generosity to our community, and his special love for kids and their families with disabilities. We too at Hy-Vee share that same compassion and commitment to helping people in our community and look forward to continually impacting the lives of others in the best way possible.”
Jersey Mike’s Q-C locations to help JA
Jersey Mike's Subs will give 100% of all purchases to charity on Wednesday, March 31.
The restaurants in Davenport (2124 E. Kimberly Road) and Moline (3918 16th St.) will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to Junior Achievement of the Heartland. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.
All month, generous customers have made donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities.
ALDI expands curbside pickup
ALDI expanded its Curbside Grocery Pickup services to its stores in Rock Island and Muscatine this past Thursday. Alongside the existing grocery delivery offering through Instacart, shoppers now have more access to ALDI than ever before.
At shop.ALDI.us, Rock Island and Muscatine customers can access the full selection of ALDI-exclusive products and ALDI Finds. Shoppers simply fill their online carts with fresh and affordable products and select a pickup time and location at checkout. Designated parking spots are marked for when they arrive at their ALDI, and an employee will load groceries into their car.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine honored
MUSCATINE — UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine announced recently it has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX.
“We have always been strongly committed to providing the best care possible for the Muscatine community, and this award goes to show how far our efforts have come,” Angie Johnson, executive director of Trinity Muscatine, said in a news release. “We want the Muscatine community to know we are invested in their health and they can always trust they will receive excellent care when they walk through our doors.”
Over the past 11 years, the INDEX has grown to become the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency.
Royal Neighbors picks Employee of the Year
Royal Neighbors of America named Amy Jones, director of philanthropy, their 2020 Employee of the Year for her unwavering “we can do this” attitude, creativity and leadership during an especially challenging year.
Amy was nominated because of her dedication to improving member experiences and finding new ways to incentivize and recognize Royal Neighbors chapter leaders and employees affected by the pandemic.
One of her most significant accomplishments in 2020 was developing and executing a comprehensive plan to leverage virtual platforms for many of the fraternal life insurer’s philanthropic activities. This included the award and grant presentations for Royal Neighbors’ signature women’s empowerment program, Nation of NeighborsSM.
“Amy’s creativity and leadership played an integral role in overcoming challenges resulting from COVID-19,” President and Chief Executive Officer Cynthia Tidwell said in a news release. “Amy was able to think outside the box and mobilize our chapters to continue doing good under very difficult circumstances. Amy’s innovative ideas helped our members identify new ways to stay connected, active and involved.”
Local company partners with Clinton Humane Society
CertaSite Serves is giving back to local Humane Society branches in the 16 markets where CertaSite has offices, inlcuding the Clinton Humane Society.
“I’m so excited for this initiative. Being able to support the communities, Clinton Humane Society and furry friends, that faithfully support us is the kind of work we pride ourselves on,” Eric White, general manager at CertaSite, said. “Our people have the hearts for this community initiative, and the commitment to show our communities that we are more than fire extinguishers. We’re here to offer a helping hand and provide a meaningful impact to our neighbors, and animals, in need.”
CertaSite Serves is the charitable giving arm of CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2018.
CertaSite is encouraging all employees, friends and customers to gather 100 supplies at each location, including the Clinton Humane Society, over the span of the five-week campaign totaling more than 1,000 animal supplies.
"The Clinton Humane Society is so grateful to CertaSite for including us in their donation drive,” Jennifer Gerdes, Clinton Humane Society operations manager, said in the news release. “Being a non-profit animal shelter, we rely on the generosity of agencies and individuals in our mission. Donations like this help keep our doors open and help us spay/neuter and vaccinate, all of our shelter animals so they are able to find loving, caring people to adopt them and make them a part of their forever family."
MidAmerican Energy awards over $100K to Iowa communities for trees
DES MOINES — Four area communities were among those selected in Iowa by MidAmerican Energy in the company’s annual effort to promote community-wide tree planting.
Fifty-four communities and organizations will receive a total of $108,000 in grants through MidAmerican's "Trees Please!" program. The program promotes energy efficiency in publicly owned buildings, schools and community spaces by providing windbreaks and shade, while also beautifying those areas.
Local awards went to Bettendorf Trees Are Us, $1,000; and the cities of Davenport, $5,000; Wilton, $2,000; and Blue Grass, $1,000.
This year’s awards include a $15,000 grant to the city of Cedar Rapids, which is triple the amount MidAmerican awarded last year. The city estimates that the August derecho destroyed more than two-thirds of its tree canopy.
Since 1998, MidAmerican has awarded more than $4.3 million in funding for trees.
Casey’s and Feeding America join forces
One in six people could face hunger because of the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19, including 1 in 4 children. As more neighbors in need turn to charitable food assistance for help, food banks across the nation are meeting the increased need.
That is why the Feeding America network has partnered with Casey’s to help provide more meals to communities in need across the heartland. The Casey’s #HereforGood Hunger campaign helped provide more than 15 million meals* to children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal.
“The generosity of our guests and vendors paired with the passion from our team members resulted in an overwhelming result for this campaign. We are confident these 15 million meals are having a direct impact on the hunger experienced in our own backyard. But, the need continues and we encourage others to take action by donating to, or volunteering at, a local food bank,” Ena Williams, chief operating officer of Casey’s, said in a news release.
As part of Casey’s campaign, consumers were invited to round up their purchase at the register. In addition, when consumers purchased a Coca-Cola four-pack, $1 was donated to Feeding America. Casey’s campaign raised more than $1.5 million for 47 local food banks across its 16-state footprint, including Food Bank of Iowa.
BankORION announces record year
Orion Bancorporation, Inc. announced record net income at its 130th annual meeting of shareholders, held virtually, on Monday, March 15.
President and CEO Matthew P. Bollinger informed stockholders the company ended 2020 with record net income and total assets of $543 million. The company’s outstanding loans ended the year at $292 million, an increase of 6%, and total deposits ended the year at $445 million, an increase of 16%. In addition, total stockholders’ equity amounted to $63 million, up 6% from 2019.
The board of directors of BankORION announced Daniel J. Wahlheim retired from the board of directors in September 2020. Shareholders elected Kevin P. Koellner to the board of directors. Koellner is involved in commercial real estate development and the commercial construction business. Shareholders also reelected James R. Dingman and Alan F. Wright to the board of directors for three-year terms.
The board reappointed the following senior officers: Bollinger, president and CEO; Timothy J. Fritz, senior vice president and chief lending officer; Beth A. Grabin, vice president and chief financial officer; Scott A. Gilbraith, senior vice president; Mark B. Werning, vice president and chief operations officer; Sharon K. Warner, vice president and human resources director; Daniel J. Cusack, vice president and information systems officer; Andrea A. Bobb, vice president, compliance officer and internal auditor; Emily H. Snell, vice president (Orion); Mark A. Johnson, vice president (Cambridge); Kevin T. Schoonmaker, senior vice president and business development director (Moline); Mark L. ‘Butch’ McCreight, vice president (Moline); Janeane M. Minnaert, vice president (Annawan); Rex A. Johnson, vice president (Aledo); and Dean M. Kraus, vice president (Bettendorf).
Headquartered in Orion, BankORION has over 130 years of experience in financial services and has seven locations in Orion, Cambridge, Moline, Aledo, Annawan and Bettendorf.