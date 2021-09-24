BIZ BYTES: River City Tire helps raise money for breast cancer vaccine

River City Tire & Automotive in Davenport will join hundreds of independent auto repair shops across the U.S. and Canada to raise funds for breast cancer vaccine research as part of the Brakes for Breast fundraiser.
Participating auto repair facilities will give away free brake pads or shoes —the customer pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary — and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund. Since 2011, the auto repair shops have collectively raised over $1 million for the Brakes for Breasts campaign.
River City Tire & Automotive will hold a women’s clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 312 E. 35th St., Davenport. The clinic is to educate on the functions of an automobile, specifically around the maintenance items to watch and listen for.