BIZ BYTES: Stanley Consultants receives award for flood response

MUSCATINE — Stanley Consultants, a worldwide provider of engineering, environmental and construction services, and its industry partners, were awarded the Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement by the Iowa Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) for its work in battling Missouri River basin flooding and restoring mobility.
The Missouri River Overflow Bridges project also received an honor award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Iowa.
In 2019, Iowa experienced the wettest January to May period on record. Flooding and the resulting damage closed Iowa Highway 2 at the Missouri River bridge near Nebraska City. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds challenged Iowa DOT to realign the levee and elevate traffic on a new bridge to increase river overflow conveyance and improve the resiliency of the Highway 2 corridor before spring 2020, less than a year away.
“Initially I thought there was a low probability of it being achieved,” said Jim Nelson, IDOT director of bridges and structures. “But the governor laid down the challenge, and the folks responded.”
The realigned levee and bridge construction was completed ahead of schedule. Dual 1,100-foot-by-40-foot bridges were designed in just nine weeks and the first bridge was constructed and open to traffic less than six months after contract letting, which was over two months ahead of an already accelerated schedule. Stanley Consultants was the design engineer and engineer of record for the expedited bridge design.
Ribbon cutting set for Curry-Out
The city of Rock Island will hold a ribbon cutting for Curry-Out, 1407 30th St., Rock Island) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Mayor Mike Thoms will conduct the ceremony.
Curry-Out is a new family owned and operated business, serving Indian cuisine with fresh, healthy and local ingredients. In addition to their menu items, they can prepare numerous other dishes upon request. They can even arrange for pickups outside of their regular business hours.
To find out more about Curry-Out and to see their menu please visit http://www.curryoutqc.com/index.pdf.
Fareway donates $200K to help small businesses
BOONE — Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced a second donation in the amount of $200,000 to the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC). The donation provides for up to $2,000 in gift cards to IACC chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.
“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer said in a news release. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we are proud to again partner with IACC, which understands how best to serve its small business members during this unique economic time.”
Each IACC chamber of commerce member will work to distribute gift cards to those most in-need in the coming week.
Floyd Total Security Joins Per Mar Security Services
Per Mar Security Services, the largest family owned full-service security company in the Midwest, announced that Floyd Total Security has joined Per Mar Security Services. Serving the Twin Cities and surrounding areas for more than 75 years, Floyd Total Security provides security, video and lock solutions to commercial and residential customers.
“Floyd Total Security shares the same culture of customer and employee focus as Per Mar Security Services and has specialized in card access, lock service, security and fire alarm work and monitoring in the Twin Cities for decades, Brian Duffy, chief operating officer at Per Mar said in a news release. "I look forward to the Floyd team strengthening and expanding our existing presence in Minnesota.”
Michael Karch, owner of Floyd Total Security, said in a news release: “Per Mar Security Services was chosen as a Floyd Total Security acquisition partner due to our common priorities of employees and customers. Our employees will transition and our customers will see little change."
Exelon Generation employees give back to communities
CORDOVA, Ill. — The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million to support critical needs from the nuclear power plant employees and the Exelon Foundation. The nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $2.9 million to over 2,000 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. And for every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.4 million.
At Quad Cities Generating Station in Cordova, Ill., the nuclear power plant employees pledged more than $217,000 to 202 charities during this year’s Employee Giving Campaign. Organizations supported include YWCA of the Quad Cities, Tri-County Animal Protection League, River Bend Food Reservoir, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, and Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.
“Having Exelon Generation as a strong community partner is important for Quad-Cities area nonprofits,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said in a news release. “2020 has been a turbulent and unpredictable year. The volunteerism and generosity of the employees at Quad Cities Station has made a big difference in helping people who are struggling — many whom have never needed help before. Thanks to their support, more kids will be back on track in school, more adults will be achieving financial stability and more residents will be safe and healthy.”
Moline Library to host job workshops
Want to get a job on the Rock Island Arsenal or in the government?
The Moline Public Library and The Moline Foundation will host a series of three free virtual workshops in January 2021. Each workshop will last an hour with a half-hour for questions afterward. They will be given by Ken Elshoff, a former GS-0201-12 Federal HR Specialist (Recruitment/Placement) with Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sign up on the Moline Public Library’s website under Events at Molinelibrary.org or go to the link https://molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/applying-and-interviewing-federal-jobs-3-part-series-1.
The sessions are:
- High-Probability Federal Resumes
Jan. 13, 2021, 10 a.m.
Learn easy and powerful resume strategies that will empower you to create your own federal resume.
- Successfully Navigating USAJOBS
Jan. 20, 2021, 10 a.m.
Learn how to prepare for federal job interviews.
- Acing the Federal Interview
Jan. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Take a live, real-time walk-through of a USAJOBs announcement.
Hy-Vee gives benefits to pharmacists, technicians
WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee pharmacists and technicians who take part in the company’s rapid antigen COVID-19 testing will be offered an additional bonus for participating in the public health program, the company announced last week.
Full-time pharmacists who administer the tests will receive a $500 bonus and part-time pharmacists and technicians who administer the test will receive a $250 bonus. This is in addition to the $23.3 million in front-line employee appreciation bonuses that the company has paid out to all retail employees to date as well as the company’s upcoming 10% employee bonus on all hours worked during this year’s holiday season – Dec. 21, 2020, through Jan. 10, 2021.
The company currently has 47 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations that offer or will soon offer the rapid antigen testing via an outdoor, drive-thru testing process.
Hy-Vee is currently searching for more than 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration, once it becomes available. Those interested are encouraged to apply at www.hy-vee.com/careers.
Erie Johnson joins First Community Trust
Wealth management specialist Erie Johnson has joined Ascentra Credit Union’s in-house trust partner, First Community Trust (FCT) as vice president and trust officer.
Johnson practiced law for almost eight years before moving into the wealth management industry, where he spent another eight years. With FCT, he is focused on managing and administering Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), trusts, investment agency accounts and supervising estate administration for his clients.
