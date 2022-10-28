BIZ BYTES: Wyffels Hybrids to build site in Ames

GENESEO, Ill. — Fueled by nine years of consecutive sales growth, Wyffels Hybrids announces plans for a new site based in Ames, Iowa.

“Our western business has been a critical part of our growth for many years, and we’re excited about taking this step towards the future,” Jacob Wyffels, Wyffels Hybrids vice president of production, said.

The new facility is located on approximately 150 acres near Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 30. The first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota and southern Minnesota. Wyffels fully expects that future expansion will include seed corn production capabilities, enhanced research and corn breeding functions, agronomic demonstration opportunities, as well as meeting and training resources for employees and customers.

“Our customers expect a certain level of quality and personal service,” Wyffels says. “This new site will be key to meeting those expectations in many aspects for years to come.”

Adding a site in the center of the western portion of the Wyffels marketing footprint is the next step in the evolution of the growing business. The new Iowa site will expand as further growth drives the need for additional capabilities.

The land purchased from Alliant Energy provides a location with access to talent and research from Iowa State University and two major interstates for transportation/distribution.

Wyffels Hybrids plans to begin shipping from the Iowa site in spring 2024.