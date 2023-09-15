Fall into a NEW career

IowaWORKS will host "Opportunity Knocks Friday," from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 22, at 1801 A East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The lineup of employers for Sept. 22 are:

• Mediacom Communications Corporation

• Packers Sanitation

• Genesis

• QPS Employment

• Handicapped Development Center

• FedEx Ground

• Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS)

• Sears Seating

• A-1 Medical Staffing

• Rock Island Arsenal Child & Youth Services

• Royal Publishing

• Smart Automotive

• SBM Corp

• LMT Defense

This event is funded by the Department of Labor -- An Equal Employment Opportunity program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities by sending an email to: associate@mississippivalleyworkforce.org -- For the deaf or hard of hearing use Relay 711. For additional information please call (563) 445-3200 Ext. 43350.

---------------------------------------

Health care job fair

Looking for a job in health care? Local health care employers will be recruiting at Black Hawk College on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The Health Care Career Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Health Sciences Center at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline. The Health Sciences Center is south of 34th Avenue just past Building 3. Building 3 is under construction but the HSC is still accessible.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés. To see a list of participating employers, visit www.bhc.edu/healthcarefair. For more information, contact BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626.

---------------------------------------

WIU hosting career expo in East Moline

Western Illinois University, in cooperation with Augustana College, St. Ambrose University, Blackhawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, will host a Quad Cities Career Expo from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Bend XPO Center in East Moline.

More than 100 organizations will be in attendance to connect with students and alumni from any institution, irrespective of where they are in their job search journey. This event provides an opportunity for students to secure internships and career positions.

WIU will offer drop-in resume reviews from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 in the QC Complex C or via Zoom by appointment only. For more information on the event or to schedule a resume appointment, visit wiu.edu/careers/careerfairs.php.

------------------------------------------

Genesis Hospice again in top 5% nationally for quality performance

For the second straight year, Genesis Hospice has earned national recognition for ranking in the top 5% for hospice quality performance. The Hospice Quality Excellence Award from HomeCare HomeBase recognizes agencies performing at 100% across the organization in all seven quality measures defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Genesis Hospice also has earned distinction as the only 5-Star rated hospice provider in the metro Quad-Cities, according to medicare.gov.

“Although honors are nice to receive, our greatest reward comes from knowing the positive impact we have on patients when a cure is no longer possible," said Jamie Moen, Genesis Director of Home & Community Service. "We are honored to be allowed to walk alongside patients and families during their end-of-life journeys."

HomeCare HomeBase is the electronic medical record provider for about 40% of the nation's hospices. Genesis Hospice serves 11 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, providing care in the home, skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, and the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, the only residential hospice in eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

----------------------------------------

UnityPoint among top employers in the region

For the third consecutive year UnityPoint Health has been named one of the best employers in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin by Forbes. UnityPoint Health was one of 276 hospitals and health systems nationwide included in this year’s list, which Forbes compiles by way of surveying workers at companies of over 500 employees in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a great employer for the third consecutive year,” said UnityPoint Health President Scott Kizer. “Our culture, our amazing people and our values are what truly make us unique and make UnityPoint Health a place where people want to work.”

In addition to being included on the Forbes ‘best employers’ list the last three years, UnityPoint Health also was named one of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” by Becker’s Hospital Review in 2023 and 2022.

For individuals interested in joining the UnityPoint Health team, search the career page on their website: unitypoint.org/joinourteam.

------------------------------------------

Keppy now Senior Credit Officer at First Central State Bank

Greg Keppy’s banking career started 20 years ago as a teller. Now, he’s the Senior Credit Officer at First Central State Bank. First Central State Bank CEO and President Brigham Tubbs recently announced Keppy’s promotion. Keppy is taking over for the recently retired John Jackson.

“Greg brings a wealth of knowledge through his years of service in the banking industry,” Tubbs said. “His leadership and understanding of the financial sector will maintain a strong credit team at First Central.”

Keppy began his tenure at First Central in 2020, where he started at the Eldridge location. He is now stationed at the DeWitt location, where he will oversee the credit team.

“This has been a great opportunity as I’ve transitioned into this role,” Keppy said. “I enjoy working at First Central because of the talented group of people I get to work with and the community focused culture that has been cultivated here.”

In addition to his two-decade career as a banker, Keppy holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Iowa State University.

--------------------------------------------

Maple Studios opening Davenport location

Maple Studios Davenport will host a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 12. They are located at 1515 E. Kimberly Road, within the Grace Technologies facility.

Maple Studios serves industrial technology companies and physical product builders from startup to growth stage. Entrepreneurs at Maple Studios have unique access to experienced engineers, testing environments, marketing and distribution expertise.

-------------------------------------------

Midland Technologies disrupts cybersecurity industry with new program

Midland Technologies, a leading managed technology services provider, has launched a cybersecurity security-as-a-service program designed to protect businesses from daily attacks. Midland Technologies' cybersecurity-as-a-service is an all inclusive offering that combines best of breed technology for firewalls, antivirus software, phishing prevention, dark web monitoring and data backup.

“Cyber attacks are on the minds of every owner and unfortunately most small to mid-sized business (SMBs) are extremely vulnerable,” stated Jason Smith, Vice President of Midland Technologies. “This vulnerability could put many of them out of business if nothing is done. We created our cybersecurity-as-a-service program to cost effectively provide enterprise level protection to our region’s SMBs."

Midland Technologies begins every customer relationship by formulating strategic IT goals, planning their IT budget, analyzing and reworking business processes and facilitating technology changes. The objective is to maintain the IT infrastructure and protect customers from cyber attacks that occur on a daily basis. The cybersecurity-as-a-service program creates security policies, controls and cyber incident response planning, ensures compliance with the changing laws and applicable regulations, and maintains a current understanding of the IT threat landscape.

----------------------------------------------

Ascentra Credit Union Donates $25,000 to Help Rejuvenate Davenport Home

Ascentra Credit Union contributed $25,000 to Rejuvenate Housing, Inc. for the renovation of a 100+ year old home on Davenport’s Gaines Street Corridor. The home due for renovation has been vacant for several months and has severe code violations, which makes it eligible for Davenport’s Extreme DREAM program. This program is designed to rehab vacant and abandoned homes into owner occupied residences along the Gaines Street Corridor and offers a dollar for dollar match up to $100,000 for qualifying expenses.

“When Gwen (Tombergs) from the Rejuvenate Housing board of directors presented us with this unique opportunity, we quickly realized it was a perfect alignment with our mission to support and help underserved areas in our community,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union. “Helping to restore neighborhoods to their former glory is important to the future revitalization and health of our towns and cities.”

Once the house is finished, the non-profit will sell the house to a family who falls within low to median income levels, which is less than $70,000 annually for a family of four.

----------------------------------------------

UScellular Launches 5G Mid-Band Network

UScellular has launched its 5G mid-band network in eastern Iowa and Illinois cities to enhance the mobile, home and business internet experience for customers in the area. This new 5G network has more capacity and low latency for smoother data processing and can deliver speeds up to 10x faster than 4G LTE and current low-band 5G networks.

“Broader 5G coverage with mid-band technology provides consumers and businesses with even faster data connection speeds for a better experience at home or on-the-go,” said Joshua Olbricht, UScellular’s director of sales and operations for east Iowa. “This new 5G technology builds on our current network, and we will continue to add more mid-band capable smartphones, tablets, routers and IoT devices in the coming months and years.”

The 5G mid-band network launch includes Anamosa, Asbury, Belle Plaine, Bettendorf, Burlington, Camanche, Cascade, Clinton, Davenport, Dubuque, Dyersville, Fort Madison, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Muscatine, Oskaloosa, Robins, Tama, Walford, Waterloo, Waverly and West Burlington in Iowa. Western Illinois communities covered are Albany, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, go to uscellular.com/5G. For more news and information from UScellular, go to newsroom.uscellular.com.