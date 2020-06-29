Black and white people live in two different Americas

Numbers can help put American racism in perspective. And here is what the numbers say: The United States is a vastly different country, depending on the color of your skin. For African Americans, hardship begins before birth. The infant mortality rate for blacks, for example, is more than twice that of white Americans.
Black women are more likely to receive late, or no, prenatal care, and they also face nearly three times the risk of pregnancy-related deaths.
But infant and maternal mortality are only part of the health risks plaguing the African American community. Black Americans also suffer from higher rates of hypertension, diabetes, asthma and heart disease than white Americans. Research suggests that social determinants - conditions in the places where we live, work, learn and play - are important drivers of health inequities, and that racism itself can harm health.
In this parallel reality, family income is much lower. The percentage of black children living below the poverty line is three times that of whites.
It's not just income but employment itself: Blacks live in a country where the economy is always in recovery. Even though white Americans haven't seen an unemployment rate near 15% in decades, African Americans have seen it many times - about once a decade over the past 50 years.
One form of discrimination believed to have cascading consequences is a practice known as "redlining." From the 1930s to the late 1960s, areas with sizable black populations were marked with red ink on maps used by banks to determine who was eligible to get loans. It was often impossible for residents of those areas to secure home mortgages. If they got loans, the interest rates could be prohibitive. The practice was banned more than 50 years ago, but a 2018 study found that 3 out of 4 neighborhoods redlined 80 years ago continue to struggle economically today.
Home ownership is directly linked to wealth and, for centuries, blacks were essentially blocked from it. Underpaid or unable to buy a home, a large part of the black community remains unable to gain access to the main way that whites have achieved wealth and middle-class stability. As a result, the net worth of white households is now 10 times greater than black households.
In the United States, school quality is linked to neighborhood wealth. An analysis by the nonprofit EdBuild found that schools in mainly white neighborhoods received $2,200 more per student than nonwhite schools in the school year 2015-2016. This economic segregation correlates to educational outcomes.
In addition to growing up poorer and without access to mortgages and equal educations, black children are also much more likely to be arrested. Even though there has been improvement in the past few decades, the trend persists: Incarceration rates of African Americans in general remain 5.6 times greater than of white Americans. Black people are about 12% of the U.S. population, but one-third of the inmate population.
The long list of discrepancies comes together on fatal encounters with the police: Blacks are killed by the police at more than twice the rate of whites.
The bottom line is clear. Here's how the numbers add up: Whites live in one America and blacks live in another.
Sergio Peçanha is a visual columnist for The Washington Post.
