Black and white people live in two different Americas

Numbers can help put American racism in perspective. And here is what the numbers say: The United States is a vastly different country, depending on the color of your skin. For African Americans, hardship begins before birth. The infant mortality rate for blacks, for example, is more than twice that of white Americans.

Black women are more likely to receive late, or no, prenatal care, and they also face nearly three times the risk of pregnancy-related deaths.

But infant and maternal mortality are only part of the health risks plaguing the African American community. Black Americans also suffer from higher rates of hypertension, diabetes, asthma and heart disease than white Americans. Research suggests that social determinants - conditions in the places where we live, work, learn and play - are important drivers of health inequities, and that racism itself can harm health.

In this parallel reality, family income is much lower. The percentage of black children living below the poverty line is three times that of whites.

It's not just income but employment itself: Blacks live in a country where the economy is always in recovery. Even though white Americans haven't seen an unemployment rate near 15% in decades, African Americans have seen it many times - about once a decade over the past 50 years.