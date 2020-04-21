Black Hawk Co. Health board asks Tyson to temporarily shutter in Waterloo

"I'm asking you to do whatever you can to ensure people will not lose their lives for being forced to work," Graves asked the board.

But the board can do very little under a disaster declaration, which gives Gov. Kim Reynolds broad powers under Iowa Code, said the board's attorney Michael Treinen, warning board members Tuesday that if they tried to order Tyson to close, they could face a lawsuit and it might "hurt our favor" with the state.

"(Reynolds has) talked a lot about trying to keep Tyson open; clearly that's what she's trying to do," Treinen said. "Right now, I say work within the law and try to work with the governor on this."

Board members noted they wanted to do more.

Dr. Adam Froyum Roise, a board member and medical director at Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center in Waterloo, said patients of his who work at Tyson have told him they're given a cloth mask or face shield and not told what to do with it, or registering a fever while at work, given a Tylenol and ordered back to the line.