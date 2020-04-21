Black Hawk Co. Health board asks Tyson to temporarily shutter in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- With Black Hawk County now at 374 cases of confirmed coronavirus, and three deaths attributable to COVID-19, community leaders begged county health officials Tuesday to do what they could to temporarily shutter a meatpacking plant at the heart of the outbreak.
"I receive calls from folks that are terrified," the Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith told the Black Hawk County Board of Health during an emergency meeting Tuesday morning.
Creighton-Smith said people in her parish and around the community have told her of working conditions at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, whose workers account for 182 of the county's coronavirus caseload as of Tuesday morning, according to the Black Hawk County Health Department.
She accused Tyson of risking "their team members' lives for production and profit" by staying open.
"The governor expressed a concern about having to euthanize 50% of the hogs" if the plant shutters temporarily, Creighton-Smith said. "My concern is that, if we don't close this plant down, we will find ourselves with a number of those who we love dead in their homes or on ventilators dying from this virus."
Black Hawk County NAACP President LaTanya Graves said she has also received numerous calls from Tyson employees afraid they will unwittingly spread the virus to their family members. She said a large outbreak here would be "devastating."
"I'm asking you to do whatever you can to ensure people will not lose their lives for being forced to work," Graves asked the board.
But the board can do very little under a disaster declaration, which gives Gov. Kim Reynolds broad powers under Iowa Code, said the board's attorney Michael Treinen, warning board members Tuesday that if they tried to order Tyson to close, they could face a lawsuit and it might "hurt our favor" with the state.
"(Reynolds has) talked a lot about trying to keep Tyson open; clearly that's what she's trying to do," Treinen said. "Right now, I say work within the law and try to work with the governor on this."
Board members noted they wanted to do more.
Dr. Adam Froyum Roise, a board member and medical director at Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center in Waterloo, said patients of his who work at Tyson have told him they're given a cloth mask or face shield and not told what to do with it, or registering a fever while at work, given a Tylenol and ordered back to the line.
"It just seems like there is a complete lack of communication, and this is among people who speak English as a first language. I can't imagine workers who don't," Roise said. "Businesses and essential services should support Iowans, not Iowans giving their lives to support essential services."
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved a proclamation that first asks Tyson to voluntarily shutter its plant temporarily to allow for cleaning and for testing to catch up. Barring that, the proclamation asks Reynolds to order it closed.
The board's proclamation adds to the voices of 20 Black Hawk County legislators, mayors and other elected officials asking the same thing, as well as five local labor unions and multiple immigrant and refugee rights organizations across the state.
But Reynolds has so far said she will not force Tyson to close its plant, saying she wants to keep the food supply chain running.
"Our community deserves to hear something from Tyson as to why they're choosing to remain open at this point," said board member and pharmacist Wes Pilkington. "They owe it to our community to explain why they're choosing to put people in danger."
Tyson spokesperson Liz Croston gave the following statement to The Courier on Tuesday:
"Workplace safety continues to be top priority for us, and we are monitoring a variety of factors closely as this situation continues to evolve and change," she said.
