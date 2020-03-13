Black Hawk College latest school to stop face-to-face classes

Black Hawk College is the latest secondary education institution in the area to cancel all face-to-face classes, as COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, continues to spread.

The college announced Friday morning that classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday, and courses would start via alternative delivery methods Wednesday through March 29. While classes are moving online, the college will remain open and on-campus services will be available.

All athletic and competitive team events, including practices, are canceled through March 29 and some may be rescheduled, if possible.

Dual-credit classes taught on high school campuses will continue unless the high school cancels.

In-person classes are set to resume March 20.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University all announced they were ceasing face-to-face classes Thursday.

