Black Hawk hosts free celebration for book launch

The second edition of a children’s book about the Sauk and Meskwaki people will be launched Sunday, July 24, during a free summer celebration at Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island.

The Sauk and Meskwaki were the native people who lived in what is now the Quad-City region, and the book “Twelve Moons,” first published in 2012, chronicles their lives during 1817-18. The text describes the tribes planting crops, traveling on summer and winter hunts, mining lead, harvesting crops and making maple sugar, ordering their lives by the cycle of the moon, an unwritten lunar calendar.

As with any culture that lives by a lunar calendar, though, there comes a time when, in order to keep in sync with the solar calendar, a month has to be added, a time that occurs every 19 years, Elizabeth Carvey, author of “Twelve Moons,” explains. (Think of this as something like having to add an extra day to February every four years.)

The book’s new edition includes that month, called “the time when there is walking on snow.” Other new additions are a migration map, showing how the tribes migrated to the Q-C region from Canada in the 1600s, and a guide identifying locations important to area’s native peoples. Among them are Saukenuk, the Sauk’s principal town where 4,000 once lived in what is now southwest Rock Island.

Carvey, of Moline, based her book on numerous original sources, including narratives written by an Indian trader who lived in the area from 1817 to 1830, and on information from a historian in Tama, Iowa, where many Meskawki live now.

Her book — richly illustrated by Illinois artist and cartographer Tom Willcockson — also describes the coming of white settlers and the crumbling of the native peoples’ way of life. Those who resisted, led by warrior Black Hawk, were defeated in 1832 in what was called the Black Hawk War. In time, a concentration of Meskwaki moved to an area around Tama, and the Sauk moved in two factions to Kansas and Oklahoma.

The celebration launching the new edition of the book — available for $12.99 — also celebrates the park’s 95th birthday.

Festivities from 1-3 p.m. will be at Watch Tower Lodge, 1800 46th Ave., and will include refreshments, hands-on activities for families and Native American drumming by Thunder Medicine.

In addition, there will be guided walks from noon to 1 p.m, one focused on cultural history and the other on natural history. To register, call 309-788-9536.

Black Hawk State Historic Site is a 208-acre park managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Author Carvey worked there for 37 years. The site includes hiking trails along the Rock River and through the nature preserve, the John Hauberg Museum and Watch Tower Lodge, built by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Land for the park was purchased by the Illinois Legislature in 1927 after a campaign led by Rock Island businessman and philanthropist John Hauberg.