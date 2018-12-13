A slow start was too much for the Black Hawk women's basketball team to overcome on Thursday as the fell 50-46 to Lake County.
The Braves fell behind 16-4 after one quarter. While they clawed back to make it a one-point game, 22-21, at halftime, they could not complete the comeback.
Rebecca Hunt scored 13 to lead Black Hawk, with Margie Villaruz adding 10.
Hunt completed her double-double with 14 rebounds, and Sidney Aude added 13.
Villaruz also snatched three steals in the loss.
