The Blackfoot Gypsies will play at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets, available at www.eventbrite.com, are $10 for this ages 21-and-older show by these Nashville, Tennessee-based rockers.

