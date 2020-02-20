Blackhawk Bank expands to Bettendorf with new branch

No stranger to Bettendorf, Blackhawk Bank & Trust has opened its first bank branch in the city.

More than 80 people packed the lobby of the new 4413 53rd Ave. branch to welcome the Milan-based bank to the city during a grand opening ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 11. City and community leaders, the building's contractors and chamber representatives — many of them already customers — joined the bank's employees in celebrating the branch at the Shops at Woodlands development.

Blackhawk President Jim Huiskamp told the crowd that the bank's philosophy of building "smaller footprints out in the community" began with his father and founder Gerry Huiskamp, who believed customers "should be able to walk in a bank and get helped by the lender here."

Huiskamp said that city's growth was a key factor in determining a location for its 18th branch. "It's the growth, the rooftops. Blackhawk traditionally does well with residential and small business customers and we see both those things in this area going forward," he said.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster, whose ward the bank was built in, publicly thanked Blackhawk Bank for its investment in Bettendorf. "Actually, I think you've been a big part of growing Bettendorf ... by getting those loans out," he added.