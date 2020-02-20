Blackhawk Bank expands to Bettendorf with new branch

No stranger to Bettendorf, Blackhawk Bank & Trust has opened its first bank branch in the city.
More than 80 people packed the lobby of the new 4413 53rd Ave. branch to welcome the Milan-based bank to the city during a grand opening ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 11. City and community leaders, the building's contractors and chamber representatives — many of them already customers — joined the bank's employees in celebrating the branch at the Shops at Woodlands development.
Blackhawk President Jim Huiskamp told the crowd that the bank's philosophy of building "smaller footprints out in the community" began with his father and founder Gerry Huiskamp, who believed customers "should be able to walk in a bank and get helped by the lender here."
Huiskamp said that city's growth was a key factor in determining a location for its 18th branch. "It's the growth, the rooftops. Blackhawk traditionally does well with residential and small business customers and we see both those things in this area going forward," he said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster, whose ward the bank was built in, publicly thanked Blackhawk Bank for its investment in Bettendorf. "Actually, I think you've been a big part of growing Bettendorf ... by getting those loans out," he added.
The 3,600-square-foot bank was built by Russell Construction, whose founder Jim Russell also thanked Blackhawk for its "longtime friendship and relationship." "We owe the bank a ton of money so it's great to work on it," he said of the construction project, which began last June.
The building was designed by Streamline Architects, East Moline.
Huiskamp said the branch represents a $2 million investment, including the land purchase, and created five to seven new jobs.
Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director, said Blackhawk Bank's opening will be part of a series of ribbon-cutting ceremonies over the next few months in the Shops at Woodlands, which is part of a 100-acre residential and commercial development by developer Craig Windmiller. Reiter predicted the shops, located near Middle Road and 53rd Avenue, would see "one or two restaurants and a lot of professional services."
He also applauded the bank's support of Bettendorf's growth. "When the Bridges Lofts were going to develop in downtown Blackhawk Bank was the only local bank to step up with their financing (for the project)."