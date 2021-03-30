Blackhawks cool off Hurricanes

CHICAGO — Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Chicago ended Carolina’s three-game winning streak and handed the Hurricanes their second regulation loss in 15 games (11-2-2) despite being outshot 32-16.

Andrei Svechnikov scored for Carolina, which missed a chance to leapfrog both Tampa Bay and Florida into first place in the Central Division.

The Blackhawks snapped a two-game slide and won for just the third time in nine games (3-6-0) as they battle for fourth place and the final playoff spot in the Central.

Strome connected after missing Sunday’s contest for the birth of his first child, Weslie Margaret. DeBrincat’s team leading 19th goal was his third in two games.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 14 saves.

The teams meet again Thursday in Chicago.

The Hurricanes dominated the scoreless first period, outshooting the Blackhawks 9-1 in the opening six minutes and 13-5 in the frame.

Chicago struck quickly in the second.