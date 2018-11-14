Jeremy Colliton got his first win as an NHL coach when Corey Crawford made 28 saves to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the St. Louis Blues 1-0 on Wednesday night, stopping an eight-game losing streak.
Chicago's slide began with a 7-3 loss at St. Louis on Oct. 27, and Colliton took over after Joel Quenneville was fired on Nov. 6. The Blackhawks then dropped his first three games behind the bench before shutting down the Blues in the opener of a three-game homestand.
It was Crawford's first shutout in more than a year and No. 24 for his career. He missed most of last year and the start of this season because of a concussion.
Chicago got the game's only goal when it caught a break after St. Louis star Vladimir Tarasenko was penalized for hooking in the second period. Jonathan Toews set up Brent Seabrook for an open look that was stopped by Jake Allen, but Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester kicked it into the net at 4:05.
Allen was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:14 remaining, and Crawford turned away David Perron's drive to the net with about 18 seconds left.
NBA
Celtics 111, Bulls 82: Kyrie Irving had 17 points and seven assists as the Boston Celtics, back home from a dreadful road trip, routed the Chicago Bulls 111-82 on Wednesday night.
Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Jayson Tatum added 14 for the Celtics, who lost the final two games on a 1-4 swing that ended out West. Gordon Hayward scored 11 and Al Horford had 10 points and eight rebounds as all five Boston starters reached double figures.
The Celtics capitalized on 22 turnovers by the Bulls, who dropped their second straight and third in four games.
Shaquille Harrison led Chicago with 16 points. Jabari Parker scored 14, all in the first quarter. Zach LaVine finished with 10 points and nine assists, and Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds.
