NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils' highest-scoring game of the season came on a night the Chicago Blackhawks may have played one of their worst games.
Kyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman each scored twice, and the Devils rode a five-goal second period to an 8-5 victory over the struggling Blackhawks on Monday night.
"There (were) things in our game plan that we didn't execute and weren't detailed enough on," said Palmieri, who had the first two goals in the big second period. "You're not going to score eight goals every night. There's definitely some stuff to tighten up but it was a win. It was good we found a way to win."
Travis Zajac, Sami Vatanen, Kevin Rooney and Brett Seney also scored as the Devils won consecutive games for only the third time since opening the season with four straight wins. Rookie goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves in winning for the fifth time in seven decisions.
Despite the win, the Devils are 11 points out of a playoff spot.
"Sometimes we will play really well and win," Devils forward Brian Boyle said. "Sometimes it will come ugly. It's going to come different ways, but we have to stay with it because we've dug ourselves a pretty big hole."
Patrick Kane scored twice and set up two others for the Blackhawks, who are 1-3-3 in their last seven. Brent Seabrook, Dominik Kahun and Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago, which left goaltenders Cam Ward and Collin Delia defenseless most of the game in giving up at least seven goals for the fifth time this season. The eight goals against tied the most given up by the Blackhawks this season.
