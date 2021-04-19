NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok each scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.

Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Tanner Jeannot also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which snapped a two-game skid.

Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored for Chicago, which has lost two of three.

Nashville has won all six meetings between the teams so far this season as they battle for fourth place in the Central Division. Dallas, which defeated Detroit in a shootout Monday, also is involved in a tight three-way race for the division’s final playoff spot.

Duchene scored the game’s first goal at 6:22 of the opening period.

From above the left faceoff circle, Matt Benning threw the puck toward the slot, where it first tipped off Erik Haula’s stick and then Duchene’s before getting by Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen low to the glove side just inside the post.

Haula’s assist was the 100th of his NHL career.

DeBrincat tied it at 15:14 of the first.