COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brandon Hagel scored 1:25 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Columbus 4-3 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive win over the Blue Jackets.
Duncan Keith, Philipp Kurashev and Brett Connolly also scored for Chicago, and Patrick Kane had two assists. The Blackhawks won for the third time in four games to move within two points of idle Nashville for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.
It was Connolly's first game since he was acquired in a trade with Florida last week. He had two goals and two assists in 21 games with the Panthers.
Kevin Lankinen stopped 30 shots for his fifth win over Columbus this season.
Patrick Laine scored twice for Columbus, including a terrific, end-to-end rush in the third period. Stefan Matteau also scored after he was recalled from the taxi squad Thursday.
The Blue Jackets also lost 4-3 to the Blackhawks on Saturday. They have dropped 10 of 12 overall.
Bruins get Hall: The coronarvirus pandemic turned the usual large number of NHL trade deadline deals into a trickle on Monday.
The moves that did take place under a flat salary cap, highlighted by Boston landing 2018 NHL MVP Taylor Hall in a trade with Buffalo, heavily benefited the buyers. And then there were the teams that got creative, acquiring draft picks in order to take on payroll.
Hall was the highest-profile player to move in an otherwise dry market and the Bruins took advantage by landing the under-performing, six-time 20-goal-scorer at a cut-rate price along with third-line forward Curtis Lazar.
Rather than getting a first-round pick in return, the Sabres acquired a second-round pick and a sparingly used forward in Anders Bjork, while also agreeing to retain half of what’s left on Hall’s one-year, $8 million contract.
Hall gets a chance for a fresh start after a forgettable season with the last-place Sabres, while the banged-up Bruins upgraded their lineup in a bid to complete their late-season playoff push. Boston began the day holding the East Division’s fourth and final playoff spot, four points ahead of the New York Rangers and Philadelphia.
Among the handful of notable moves, Pittsburgh added veteran depth by acquiring 36-year-old center Jeff Carter from the Los Angeles Kings for a pair of conditional draft picks.
The Vegas Golden Knights acquired center Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been cleared by the NHL. Janmark played against the Golden Knights during the 2020 bubble playoffs with the Dallas Stars.
Carl Soderberg is back for a second stint in Colorado, after being acquired in a trade that sent forwards Ryder Rolston and Josh Dickinson to Chicago.