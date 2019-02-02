NCAA Top 25
No. 1 Tennessee 93, Texas A&M 76: Grant Williams scored 22 points and No. 1 Tennessee set a school record with its 16th straight win, beating Texas A&M on Saturday night.
No. 2 Duke 91, St. John's 61: Freshman phenom Zion Williamson scored 29 points, Tre Jones flirted with a triple-double and Duke routed St. John's.
No. 3 Virginia 56, Miami 46: De'Andre Hunter scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks, and Virginia locked down on defense again.
No. 9 North Carolina 79, No. 15 Louisville 69: Luke Maye had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Cameron Johnson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and North Carolina avenged a blowout loss against Louisville.
No. 11 Kansas 79, No. 16 Texas Tech 63: Dedric Lawson had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Devon Dotson added 20 points and No. 11 Kansas took out the frustration of a lousy week on No. 16 Texas Tech with a victory Saturday.
No. 12 Virginia Tech 47, No. 23 North Carolina State 24: North Carolina State was held to a stunningly low point total, beaten by Virginia Tech 47-24 on Saturday in the Wolfpack's lowest-scoring output of the shot-clock era.
Kerry Blackshear had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 11 points for the Hokies (18-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led the entire way despite playing without point guard Justin Robinson. Virginia Tech didn't put up huge numbers, shooting just 36 percent and making 7 of 21 3-pointers.
Arkansas 90, No. 19 LSU 89: Mason Jones hit a driving floater off the glass with 22 seconds left and Arkansas beat No. 19 LSU to hand the Tigers their first conference loss this season and first home loss in more than a year.
No. 25 Florida State 59, Georgia Tech 49: Mfiondu Kabengele and Terance Mann each scored 12 points, and Florida State won its third straight game after the Yellow Jackets failed to score in the last 4:14.
