CHICAGO — Jason Robertson scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Monday night in the final game of the season for each team.

Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas (23-19-14), which had dropped six of seven. Joe Pavelski, Jason Dickinson and Joel Kiviranta also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 19 saves.

The Stars controlled play for most of the night, finishing with a 50-23 advantage in shots on goal. But they trailed 4-2 before Kiviranta and Dickinson scored 1:54 apart midway through the third.

Radek Faksa received a double minor for high-sticking late in regulation, but Dallas killed off the penalty. Jamie Benn then had a shot that trickled past Blackhawks goaltender Collin Delia, and Robertson knocked it home for his 17th on the year.

Delia made 45 stops and Alex DeBrincat extended his goal-scoring streak to seven in a row, but Chicago (24-26-6) finished the season with seven losses in its last nine games. DeBrincat, Dylan Strome, Pius Suter and Vinnie Hinostroza each had a goal and an assist

DeBrincat and Suter helped Chicago get off to a fast start in just its second game of the season with a crowd at the United Center.