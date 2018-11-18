CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad scored first-period goals, Corey Crawford made 39 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks held on to defeat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Sunday night.
Dominik Kahun added an empty-netter with 58.5 second left as the Blackhawks improved to 2-2-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6. Patrick Kane had two assists for Chicago, 2-0-1 in its last three games.
Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, which lost its second straight game and for the third time in four games. The Wild controlled the game after Parise's goal made it 2-1 midway through the second, but Crawford was sharp and preserved the lead.
Backup Alex Stalock stopped 25 shots for Minnesota as usual starter Devan Dubnyk got the night off in the second of back-to-back games.
Parise has six goals in his last nine games and has scored in two straight. His goal in a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday was the 341st of his career and made him the highest-scoring Minnesota-born NHL player.
Wild forward Marcus Foligno left the game at 7:13 of the second period after getting hit in the right leg by a shot by Chicago's Brent Seabrook. Foligno crumpled to the ice and had to be helped off.
Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Toews opened the scoring 8:26 in with a power-play tip-in from the left edge of the crease. Toews slipped past Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, then Kane threaded a pinpoint pass from the right circle across the front of the crease to the blade of Toews' stick.
Saad made it 2-0 with 2:31 left in the period. When Dumba couldn't handle a wobbling puck near left wing boards, Saad powered past, drove to the net, cut across the crease and beat Stalock with a backhander.
