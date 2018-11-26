Get in the Christmas spirit with a holiday-themed show featuring the hits of Elvis during "Blue Christmas: A Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza" starring Robert Shaw. Two performances of "Blue Christmas," featuring holiday tunes and Elvis' top hits, are scheduled for Thursday at Circa '21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For the matinee show, doors open at 11:45 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and the show will start at 1 p.m. Tickets for that performance cost $46.50. For the evening show, doors open 5:45 p.m., a buffet will be served at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for that show cost $52. To make reservations, call 309-786-7733.

1 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Circa '21, $46.50-$52

