Elvis' top hits — both holiday-themed and not — are taking over the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on Thursday. Two performances of "Blue Christmas: A Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Extravaganza" starring Elvis impersonator Robert Shaw, are scheduled for Thursday at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For the matinee show, doors open at 11:45 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and the show will start at 1 p.m. Tickets for that performance cost $46.50. For the evening show, doors open 5:45 p.m., a buffet will be served at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for that show cost $52. To make reservations, call 309-786-7733.
Breaking
promotionsponsored
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
promotion
Click here to see the winners! Readers' Choice 2018 sponsored by Fireplaces Plus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.