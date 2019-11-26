Blue Devils shut down Pioneers in Big 6 opener

QUINCY — It might have been the home opener for the Quincy High School girls basketball team, but as far as the Blue Devils were concerned the paint was closed.
QHS allowed just two made shots inside the paint on the way to a 50-28 victory over Alleman in their Western Big 6 Conference opener on Tuesday at the QHS gym.
On the flip side, the Blue Devils lived inside the paint, with junior forward Emily Wilson feasting down low. Wilson finished with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds in her first home game with QHS.
“I think we did pretty well for the most part,” the 5-foot-11 Wilson said after the win.
The Pioneers started the game with a 7-4 lead after 3-pointers from Averi Rangel and Annabelle Nienhaus, but the Blue Devils (2-0, 1-0 WB6) finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take an 11-7 lead.
“We were a little iffy there at the beginning and they were hitting some shots, and we can’t help that, but I feel like we got a good rotation and did well today,” Wilson said.
The run was sparked by Wilson, who got rolling with three straight baskets. She also pulled down five rebounds in the first quarter and finished the night with 10 boards for a double-double.
In the second and third quarters, the Blue Devils completely shut down the Alleman offense. The Pioneers only hit six field goals in the first three quarters combined, and it was the QHS box-and-1 zone that particularly caused fits.
“They do a great job pressuring,” Alleman coach Megan Delp said. “They’re long and they’re big and they’re athletic, so they do a really good job on the defensive end. They compete and play hard, so I commend them.”
Any time Pioneers were fortunate enough to get the ball to the post, Wilson, Brin Hultz and Laci Novosel quickly snuffed out any shot attempt.
“We have post players that are really working hard defensively,” said QHS coach Brad Dance, who picked up a win in his home debut. “Both Emily and Brin and Laci off the bench, all three of them are doing a great job. It starts with our guards pressuring the ball then they make it tough once it get inside to the post.”
The Blue Devils outrebounded the Pioneers 32-24, and they spread the wealth on offense. Kate Chevalier and Bre Sapp both finished with eight points and point guard Olivia Edwards chipped in seven, with two of her baskets coming off assists from Wilson at the top of the key.
“We like to share the ball and get everyone involved,” Wilson said. “Everyone on our bench can score, everyone on the floor can score.
“We run deep.”
It’s that willingness to pass and defer to teammates that has Dance excited about the future of this team.
“I told the girls today that I’m so pleased with the way they’re sharing the basketball,” Dance said. “Olivia Edwards is doing a great job leading the offense, she’s finding the open person and making the extra pass, and they are all doing that. It’s only going to get tougher though, every game out is going to be a tough one.”