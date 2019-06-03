Blue Grass Homecoming Days features water fights, fireworks, a pie contest, 5K run/walk, one-mile fun run, a fun zone for kids and teens, food vendors, horseshoe tournament, parade and more. Bands will include Lynn Allen (Friday night), Nuclear Plowboys (Saturday afternoon) and Cody Road (Saturday night). The festival is Friday and Saturday at the Blue Grass Community Park Club, Blue Grass. Admission is free, but there is a charge for some of the activities.

