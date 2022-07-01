Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two teens suffered gunshot wounds in separate shooting incidents occurring 12 minutes apart late Monday, Davenport police said.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — An Orion woman filed a two-count lawsuit Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court against her former employer, Hammond-Henry …
You knew him as Chris Michaels. His friends called him Bone.
The Scott County Attorney's Office has announced its decision in an officer-involved death. Jason James Morales died after a June 8 encounter with a Davenport police officer investigating a suspicious person report.
Milan dog handlers Laura King and Robin Novack took 10 dogs to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show and came back with 10 ribbons and another finalist placement for Samoyed Striker.
The Justin Sharp Shootout is complete. Read for the three biggest takeaways surrounding local squads for the 2022-23 season.
Police say the 2-month-old's father battered and shook her to death.
A Davenport man currently awaiting trial on numerous charges in Scott and Rock Island counties has been charged with allegedly setting off a p…
Moline's Owen Freeman has already made a big impact for the Maroons before the season has even begun. Read how the all-state transfer has excelled offensively and built chemistry with his new team this summer.
Illinois’ primary election is one day away.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.