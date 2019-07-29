The Blues Beatles will play 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday at River City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave, Davenport. The band, which started in 2013, play Beatles tunes. The first version of the Beatles songs that caught people’s attention was “Ticket To Ride,” in a video that has more than 2 million views on Facebook. Arrangements combine blues and soul grooves that suit the vocals of the songs while adding a different feel to them. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 day of the show in the Rhythm Room on the casino floor, open to those ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/
8 p.m. Thursday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $20.
