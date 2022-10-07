Tags
A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from …
The auto dealership off Interstate 80 in Davenport has closed.
Tom Brands is as excited as anyone to see Spencer Lee return to the mat and resume his chase of becoming the first University of Iowa wrestler…
State police have executed a search warrant on Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty, his vehicle and a home in Bettendorf.
The rambling old elevator-making campus on the Moline riverfront is soon to be one of Moline's biggest-ever buys.
A Scott County jury on Thursday found a former Davenport school teacher not guilty of a sexual abuse charge.
Pleasant Valley compiled more than 360 yards on the ground Friday night as it beat crosstown rival Bettendorf 44-14 at Spartan Stadium.
The Nestle Purina PetCare Company has had a footprint in Clinton since 1969.
East Moline Police release identities of two people killed Sunday in a crash investigators say was caused by a drunk driver while the Scott County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating another fatal crash that happened Wednesday near Walcott.
The storybook season continued Friday evening for the Davenport West High School football team as the Falcons rolled to a 28-10 victory over t…
