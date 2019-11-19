You are the owner of this article.
Bonnie Willett is celebrating her 80th Birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 PM Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704 38th St., Rock Island. Bonnie Kay Johnson was born October 21st, 1939 in Rock Island, IL. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1957. She married Jim Willett on December 12th, 1959. Jim passed away in 2009. They have three children, Joe, Jodie and Terry, all of whom live in Rock Island. She currently lives with her daughter and youngest son in the house that she grew up in. She has been a member of Edgewood Baptist Church since 1954. She enjoys working out at the Y with her friends and looking after the families two dogs.

