MILWAUKEE — Devin Booker’s impressive postseason run has hit one of its first real speed bumps.

Now the focus is on the Phoenix Suns guard will be how he responds.

Booker shot just 3 of 14 Sunday night and managed just 10 points as the Suns lost 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. That performance came after Booker scored 27 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2. It was the first time he’d been held below 15 points in 19 playoff games.

The Suns expect him to bounce back in Game 4 Wednesday night.

“They keyed on him,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “He missed some shots. So that’s going to happen.”

Booker hasn’t experienced many nights like that in this postseason, the first of his six-year NBA career.

He’s averaging 26.3 points in the playoffs and has a total of 500 points. He enters Game 4 just 21 points shy of Rick Barry’s 54-year-old record for total points in a player’s first career postseason, though Barry reached that total in just 15 games.

Before Sunday, Booker had scored at least 22 points in five straight games.