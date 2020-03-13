Botanical center postpones Chocolate Experience

The Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, has postponed its Chocolate Experience scheduled for Sunday, March due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Center intends to reschedule the popular chocolate tasting event and all ticket purchases will be honored at a later date.

Admission to the gardens will be waived for Chocolate Experience ticket holders from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, but there will be no chocolate activities.

The Rock Island County Health Department was consulted and encouraged the Botanical Center to postpone the event due to the expected large crowds and the close contact activities planned as part of the chocolate tasting.

The Quad City Botanical Center remains open and has enacted additional protocols to ensure the health and safety of visitors, volunteers and staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0