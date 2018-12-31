Citrus Bowl
Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)
When: Noon (ABC)
Line: Penn State by 6½
Series record: Penn State leads 3-2
What’s at stake: The winner will finish with 10 wins, and that would be significant for Penn State and even more noteworthy for Kentucky, which hasn't done it in 41 years. The Nittany Lions are trying to finish with double-digit wins in three consecutive seasons with the first time since 1980-82. The Wildcats have their best record since going 10-1 in 1977
Key matchup: Trace McSorley-led Penn State offense that's averaging 424.3 yards and 34.6 points per game against a stingy Kentucky defense anchored by LB Josh Allen, the Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year. The Wildcats have allowed 332.2 yards per game and rank seventh nationally in scoring defense at 16.2.
Fiesta Bowl
Central Florida (12-0) vs. LSU (9-3)
When: 12:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: LSU by 7½
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: UCF takes a 25-game winning streak into the Fiesta Bowl in its bid for a second straight undefeated season. The Knights proclaimed themselves national champions after last season and will likely do so again with a victory at the Fiesta Bowl. LSU is vying for its first 10-win season since 2013.
Key matchup: UCF's defense vs. LSU's run game. Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire combined for 1,588 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Tigers this season. UCF was among one of the nation's worst teams against the run, allowing 227.4 yards per game, so the Knights may have to outscore the Tigers to win.
Rose Bowl
Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3)
When: 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Ohio State by 6 ½
Series record: Ohio State leads 8-3
What’s at stake: Ohio State's Urban Meyer is ending his coaching career in the 105th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All. The three-time national champion coach leads another powerhouse Buckeyes squad against the Pac-12 champion Huskies, who are in the Rose Bowl for the first time in 18 years.
Key matchup: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins vs. Washington's secondary. The Heisman Trophy finalist could be the first quarterback taken in the NFL draft if he goes pro, but he'll first attempt to figure out the Huskies' stellar collection of defensive backs. Washington already shut down the nation's top passing offense, and now it gets a shot at the second-ranked unit.
Sugar Bowl
Georgia (11-2) vs. Texas (9-4)
When: 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Line: Georgia by 12½
Series record: Texas leads 3-1
What’s at stake: Texas is trying to cap an impressive season under second-year coach Tom Herman and provide further proof that it's on track to be back among the nation's elite programs. Georgia is out to prove it would have been a better selection for the College Football Playoff, even after losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game.
Key matchup: Texas' defense vs. Georgia's running game: The Longhorns' defensive front, led by Charles Omenihu, will try to slow down a Georgia running game that's been very productive season. D'Andre Swift has run for 1,037 yards and 10 touchdowns while Elijah Holyfield has been nearly as productive with 956 yards and seven touchdowns.
