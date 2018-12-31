SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Justin Herbert shook off a sluggish day and threw a touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell in the fourth quarter, and Oregon held on after Michigan State botched a fake field goal attempt for a 7-6 victory in the Redbox Bowl on Monday.
Herbert passed for 166 yards and extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 28 on a day when the Ducks' offense mostly sputtered.
Oregon (9-4) crossed midfield only three times and couldn't get into the end zone until Herbert found Mitchell in the right front of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown. The Ducks' defense held up from there but got some help from Michigan State's special teams.
The Spartans were lined up for a 50-yard field goal attempt when quarterback Brian Lewerke, who doubles as the holder, bobbled the snap, then attempted to run before hurriedly throwing an incompletion near the sideline.
Oklahoma St. 38, Missouri 33: Taylor Cornelius tied a Liberty Bowl record with four touchdown passes and Kolby Peel made a critical fourth-down stop with 1:01 left as Oklahoma State edged No. 24 Missouri in the Liberty Bowl.
Missouri (8-5) faced fourth-and-1 when quarterback Drew Lock attempted a keeper around the right end. Peel made an ankle tackle that stopped Lock short of the first-down marker.
That allowed Oklahoma State (7-6) to hang on to win a game it had led 35-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
Stanford 14, Pittsburgh 13: Cameron Scarlett scored on a 1-yard run and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a second score to lead Stanford to victory against Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl.
The Cardinal (9-4) finished on a four-game winning streak, much the same way they did two years ago when Stanford won the Sun Bowl for a season-ending six-game streak.
Cincinnati 35, Va. Tech 31: Michael Warren ran for a career-high 166 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:29 left in a soggy Military Bowl to carry Cincinnati past Virginia Tech, ending the Hokies' run of 25 consecutive winning seasons.
A tight game that featured more than 900 yards in offense and seven lead changes wasn't decided until Warren busted up the middle for his second touchdown to cap a 64-yard drive directed by backup quarterback Hayden Moore.
