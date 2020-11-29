 Skip to main content
Boxing
agate

Boxing

  • Updated
Boxing

Thanksgiving Throwdown

At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

170: Adam Frederick def. Kavon Grubbs-Hampton, SD

Hwt.: Skylar Thompson def. Ricky Reed, KO, 2:09, 1st

147: Daijohn Gonzalez def. Zack Hill, UD

170: Junior Hernandez def. Steve Moore, KO, 2:25, 2nd

165: Pachino Hill def. Travasio Talley, KO, 3:00, 2nd

160: Jeremy Castro vs. Jeremy Marts, draw

154: Stephen Edwards def. Thomas Allen, UD

154: Sona Akale def. Nicholas Compton, UD

135: Eric Shelton def. Anthony Crowder, TKO, 1:46, 2nd

135: Mitchell Leconte def. Steven Merrill, KO, 2:20, 1st

Hwt.: Donovan Dennis def. Grover Young, UD

