Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field

Last year: Bradley-Bourbonnais 4-5, Rock Island 5-5

Last meeting: None since 2000

Twitter: @jaydub_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetri

Overview: Junior Devin Swift and sophomore Eli Reese are still competing for the starting quarterback spot at Rock Island. Both are scheduled to see action tonight. The Rocks will be without offensive lineman Terrance Russell. Fellow offensive lineman Isaiah Morrow is questionable.

