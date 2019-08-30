Basics: Approx. 7:30 p.m., Almquist Field
Last year: Bradley-Bourbonnais 4-5, Rock Island 5-5
Last meeting: None since 2000
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Junior Devin Swift and sophomore Eli Reese are still competing for the starting quarterback spot at Rock Island. Both are scheduled to see action tonight. The Rocks will be without offensive lineman Terrance Russell. Fellow offensive lineman Isaiah Morrow is questionable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.