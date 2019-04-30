Brant Carter

Carter

A three-sport athlete, Carter has earned all-state honors in two sports this school year. The Hillsdale College recruit, a Division II school in Michigan, was a Class 4A second team all-state defensive end after recording a team-high 70.5 tackles (21 for loss). Carter was the Mississippi Athletic Conference's bowler of the year and first team all-state in 3A after a 229.8 game average. Recently, Carter set a school record in the discus throw (152-1).

