Braun 350th career HR, later plunked; Brews, Cards split DH

The Brewers scored four runs in the first inning on just one hit, the three-run homer by Braun.

"I think when you're at a place that he's at in his career, these are the games that you're dying to be in, these games you want to be in," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. It's a credit to his skill set that he's able to deliver in the biggest games still, that he's a force and he's a presence in these games."

Suter allowed two hits over three scoreless innings, walking two and striking out three. Freddy Peralta (3-1) followed with two perfect innings, striking out three. Devin Williams struck out two in a perfect sixth, and Eric Yardley retired the side in the seventh.

Jacob Nottingham's third homer, a two-run shot in the sixth, put the Brewers up 6-0.

Oviedo (0-3), activated off the injured list earlier in the day after passing a rapid test for COVID-19, allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings. He hit three batters with pitches.

"I think he had good stuff," Shildt said. "I think the term would be effectively wild. He wasn't able to harness his command and some balls got away from him, unfortunately."

In the opener, Wainwright (5-1) shook off an early home run, striking out nine in the seven-inning complete game.