Brea Beal

Beal

The South Carolina recruit is the most decorated girls' basketball player to hail from the Quad-Cities. She is a McDonald's All-American, three-time Ms. Basketball and three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois. She leaves as the Western Big Six Conference's all-time leading scorer (2,709 points) and among the top 20 in Illinois with 1,306 rebounds. Beal, captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro team all four years, never lost a home game in her career.

