Brea Beal, Rock Island

This selection does not require much explanation.

Beal was the most dominant girls basketball player in the Quad-Cities during the past decade. Besides being the first Q-C player to participate in the prestigious McDonald's All-American game, she was a three-time Ms. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year recipient in Illinois.

Rock Island never lost a Western Big Six Conference game or at home during Beal's four years. Beal closed her career as the Big Six's all-time leading scorer with 2,709 points. She added 1,306 rebounds.

Ranked as a top 15 prospect in the country, Beal is in her freshman season at South Carolina. She has started all 14 games and is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the fifth-ranked Gamecocks.

